Pictures | Mon Apr 18, 2016

Boston Marathon

Lemi Berhanu Hayle of Ethiopia crosses the finish line to win the men's division of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Atsede Baysa and Lemi Berhanu Hayle both from Ethiopia pose for a photograph after winning the 120th Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Celeste Corcoran, who lost both her legs in the Boston Marathon bombings, greets runners at they finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Tatyana McFadden of the United States accepts the first place trophy after winning women's wheelchair division of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Matthew Cox, of Wells, Maine, talks with Bill Richard, whose son Martin Richard was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, after Cox crossed the finish line of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Marcel Hug of Switzerland accepts the first place trophy after winning men's wheelchair division of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Boston Marathon bombing survivors Jeff Bauman and Celeste Corcoran embrace at the finish line of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Alexander Bruns of Ohio raises his hands as he runs past the start line in Hopkington MA. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Actor Mark Wahlberg in the role of a Boston police officer prepares to film a scene for the movie "Patriot's Day" at the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Lucas Carr of Boston crosses the finish line during the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Police officers watch the finish line of the 2016 Boston Marathon from nearby rooftops. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Elite runners make their way along the course during the 2016 Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Boston police check bags of spectators near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Thomas Ost proposes to Tracy Sik after finishing the 120th Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Boston Marathon husband and wife bombing survivors Patrick Downes and Jessica Kensky embrace after Downes finished running in the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line ahead of Kurt Fearnley of Australia (C) and Ernst Van Dyk of South Africa (R) to win the men's wheelchair division of the 120th Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Kathryn McCauley of the USA crosses the finish line of the 120th Boston Marathon. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
An image of MIT police Officer Sean Collier who was killed days after the Boston Marathon attacks adorns a tree near the finish line before the start of the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Gretchen Ertl

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
Tatyana Mcfadden of the United States crosses the finish line of the 2016 Boston Marathon. Mcfadden earned her fourth consecutive Women's wheelchair victory in Boston. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
A runner holds up a rose as she finish the 120th running of the Boston Marathon in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, April 18, 2016
