United States
Pictures | Sun Jul 12, 2015 | 8:46pm EDT

Bourbon Street scenes

A woman twerks to music from a nearby club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man eats a hotdog along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers kiss on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers watch each other twerk to music from a nearby club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man sleeps along the sidewalk on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman shows off her high-heels while standing on a sidewalk along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Empty drink cups rest on top of a trash can on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers stand outside a gay bar on Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers dance in a club along Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Revelers walk down Bourbon Street, located in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana on July 11, 2015. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

