Bowe Bergdahl freed

Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. Freed soldier Bowe Bergdahl needs time to decompress, his father said, predicting that recovering from nearly five years of captivity in Afghanistan will be like a diver who has to return to the surface slowly. Bergdahl was handed over to U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan on May 31, 2014 in a dramatic swap for five Taliban detainees were freed from Guantanamo Bay prison and flown to Qatar. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Close