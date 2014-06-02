Bowe Bergdahl freed
Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. Freed soldier Bowe Bergdahl needs time to decompress, his father said, predicting...more
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014....more
A sign of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Bob Bergdahl, father of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
President Barack Obama walks with Jami Bergdahl to deliver a statement about the release of her son in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A pin is seen on a world map on the wall of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, where the Bergdahl family regularly attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
(L-R) Air Force Colonel Timothy Marsano, Army Major Kevin Hickey, and Army Dr. (Col) Bradley Kamrowskipopen, who are part of the support team for the Bergdahl family, attend a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho...more
A ribbon of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Sue Martin, owner of Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bowe Bergdahl worked, speaks to reporters in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
A car drives past yellow balloons and a sign of support for Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Gay Miremon (L) and Carmen Northen hand out symbolic yellow ribbons at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, a church the Bergdahl family attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Celebratory signs are displayed outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Members of the Bergdahl family church, Carmen and Ed Northen, chat near their vehicle outside of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Pictures and writings honoring Bowe Bergdahl are displayed inside Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bergdahl used to work at, in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Stefanie O'Neill, a friend of the Bergdahl family and co-organizer of the "Bowe is Back 2014" celebration, relaxes outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
President Barack Obama walks arm-in-arm with Jami Bergdahl and Bob Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
