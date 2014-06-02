Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 2, 2014 | 12:25pm EDT

Bowe Bergdahl freed

Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. Freed soldier Bowe Bergdahl needs time to decompress, his father said, predicting that recovering from nearly five years of captivity in Afghanistan will be like a diver who has to return to the surface slowly. Bergdahl was handed over to U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan on May 31, 2014 in a dramatic swap for five Taliban detainees were freed from Guantanamo Bay prison and flown to Qatar. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. Freed soldier Bowe Bergdahl needs time to decompress, his father said, predicting...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
Jani and Bob Bergdahl, parents of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speak during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. Freed soldier Bowe Bergdahl needs time to decompress, his father said, predicting that recovering from nearly five years of captivity in Afghanistan will be like a diver who has to return to the surface slowly. Bergdahl was handed over to U.S. Special Operations forces in Afghanistan on May 31, 2014 in a dramatic swap for five Taliban detainees were freed from Guantanamo Bay prison and flown to Qatar. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Close
1 / 18
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

Monday, June 02, 2014
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
Close
2 / 18
President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014....more

Monday, June 02, 2014
President Barack Obama embraces Bob Bergdahl and Jami Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, prisoner of war Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 18
A sign of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

A sign of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
A sign of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
4 / 18
Bob Bergdahl, father of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Bob Bergdahl, father of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness

Monday, June 02, 2014
Bob Bergdahl, father of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, speaks during a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Close
5 / 18
President Barack Obama walks with Jami Bergdahl to deliver a statement about the release of her son in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama walks with Jami Bergdahl to deliver a statement about the release of her son in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Monday, June 02, 2014
President Barack Obama walks with Jami Bergdahl to deliver a statement about the release of her son in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
6 / 18
A pin is seen on a world map on the wall of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, where the Bergdahl family regularly attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

A pin is seen on a world map on the wall of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, where the Bergdahl family regularly attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
A pin is seen on a world map on the wall of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, where the Bergdahl family regularly attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
7 / 18
(L-R) Air Force Colonel Timothy Marsano, Army Major Kevin Hickey, and Army Dr. (Col) Bradley Kamrowskipopen, who are part of the support team for the Bergdahl family, attend a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness

(L-R) Air Force Colonel Timothy Marsano, Army Major Kevin Hickey, and Army Dr. (Col) Bradley Kamrowskipopen, who are part of the support team for the Bergdahl family, attend a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
(L-R) Air Force Colonel Timothy Marsano, Army Major Kevin Hickey, and Army Dr. (Col) Bradley Kamrowskipopen, who are part of the support team for the Bergdahl family, attend a news conference at the Idaho National Guard headquarters in Boise, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Losness
Close
8 / 18
A ribbon of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

A ribbon of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
A ribbon of support of Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl is seen in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
9 / 18
Sue Martin, owner of Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bowe Bergdahl worked, speaks to reporters in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Sue Martin, owner of Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bowe Bergdahl worked, speaks to reporters in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Sue Martin, owner of Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bowe Bergdahl worked, speaks to reporters in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
10 / 18
A car drives past yellow balloons and a sign of support for Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

A car drives past yellow balloons and a sign of support for Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
A car drives past yellow balloons and a sign of support for Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl in Hailey, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
11 / 18
Gay Miremon (L) and Carmen Northen hand out symbolic yellow ribbons at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, a church the Bergdahl family attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Gay Miremon (L) and Carmen Northen hand out symbolic yellow ribbons at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, a church the Bergdahl family attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Gay Miremon (L) and Carmen Northen hand out symbolic yellow ribbons at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, a church the Bergdahl family attends, in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
12 / 18
Celebratory signs are displayed outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Celebratory signs are displayed outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Celebratory signs are displayed outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho, May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
13 / 18
Members of the Bergdahl family church, Carmen and Ed Northen, chat near their vehicle outside of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Members of the Bergdahl family church, Carmen and Ed Northen, chat near their vehicle outside of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Members of the Bergdahl family church, Carmen and Ed Northen, chat near their vehicle outside of the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood in Ketchum, Idaho June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
14 / 18
Pictures and writings honoring Bowe Bergdahl are displayed inside Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bergdahl used to work at, in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Pictures and writings honoring Bowe Bergdahl are displayed inside Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bergdahl used to work at, in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Pictures and writings honoring Bowe Bergdahl are displayed inside Zaney's coffeeshop, where Bergdahl used to work at, in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
15 / 18
Stefanie O'Neill, a friend of the Bergdahl family and co-organizer of the "Bowe is Back 2014" celebration, relaxes outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Stefanie O'Neill, a friend of the Bergdahl family and co-organizer of the "Bowe is Back 2014" celebration, relaxes outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney

Monday, June 02, 2014
Stefanie O'Neill, a friend of the Bergdahl family and co-organizer of the "Bowe is Back 2014" celebration, relaxes outside Zaney's coffeeshop in Hailey, Idaho May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Patrick Sweeney
Close
16 / 18
President Barack Obama walks arm-in-arm with Jami Bergdahl and Bob Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama walks arm-in-arm with Jami Bergdahl and Bob Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Monday, June 02, 2014
President Barack Obama walks arm-in-arm with Jami Bergdahl and Bob Bergdahl after delivering a statement about the release of their son, Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 18
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters

Monday, June 02, 2014
Army Sergeant Bowe Berghdal is pictured in this undated handout photo provided by the U.S. Army and received by Reuters on May 31, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Army/Handout via Reuters
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

Next Slideshows

Solar-powered plane

Solar-powered plane

The Solar Impulse is a plane designed to fly day and night by saving surplus energy from its solar cells.

Jun 02 2014
Afghan war: Iconic images

Afghan war: Iconic images

A look back on the iconic images of the long Afghan war.

Jun 02 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 30 2014
Most powerful women

Most powerful women

The most powerful women in the world right now.

May 30 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast