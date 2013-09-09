Boy rebel makes weapons
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. Issa works with his father in the factory for ten hours every day except on Fridays. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, measures a mortar shell on a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, carries a mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, feeds his pet bird at home in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, fixes a mortar launcher in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, eats dinner with his family inside a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, poses for a picture while resting on a plastic chair in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, uses a machine in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, assembles a locally handmade mortar shell in a weapons factory of the Free Syrian Army in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Issa, 10 years old, returns home with his father after a long work day in Aleppo, September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
