Boys killed on Gaza beach
WARNING: SLIDESHOW CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT: Palestinians carry the bodies of two boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with other two boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in...more
Palestinians carry the body of a boy, whom medics said was killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, on a beach in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Talatene
Women grieve during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. ...more
The mother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The bodies of three of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A brother of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, grieves inside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The father of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, is carried in shock from the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Relatives of four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the body of one of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A relative of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn outside the morgue in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Mourners carry the bodies of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
The father and brother of a Palestinian boy from the Baker family, whom medics said was killed with other three boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. ...more
A woman grieves during the funeral of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Palestinians carry the body of a boy from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed with three other boys from the same family by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Relatives of the four Palestinian boys from the Baker family, whom medics said were killed by a shell fired by an Israeli naval gunboat, mourn during their funeral in Gaza City July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
