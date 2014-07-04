Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jul 4, 2014 | 2:20pm EDT

Bracing for Hurricane Arthur

Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Friday, July 04, 2014
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Close
1 / 20
A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
A man walks through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
2 / 20
Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
Vehicles make their way through high water as they drive after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
3 / 20
People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
People ride their bicycles through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
4 / 20
A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
A woman walks down a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur blew through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
5 / 20
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout

Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout

Friday, July 04, 2014
Petty Officer 3rd Class David Weydert photographs flood damage from a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter on the Outer Banks of North Carolina, July 4, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Rear Adm. Stephen Metric/Handout
Close
6 / 20
A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
A city worker drives his truck through a flooded street after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Manteo, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
7 / 20
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout

Friday, July 04, 2014
Flooding from Hurricane Arthur is pictured on the Outer Banks of North Carolina in this aerial handout photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard July 4, 2014. EUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Handout
Close
8 / 20
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA

Friday, July 04, 2014
The eye of Hurricane Arthur is seen over the Atlantic in this photo from the International Space Station tweeted by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Gerst/NASA
Close
9 / 20
Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
Pedestrians make their way down the street after hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
10 / 20
A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
A downed sign is pictured after Hurricane Arthur passed through in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
11 / 20
Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
Carter Cromley of Virginia carries the cover for his jet ski that was blown off as Hurricane Arthur continues in Nags Head, North Carolina July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
12 / 20
Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Kyler Cook, 18, and Brodie Fox, 10, both from Tiffen, Ohio, walk through the storm surge of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 20
Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Friday, July 04, 2014
Mark Scammell places a piece of plywood over the sign to his surf shop in Nags Head, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Close
14 / 20
Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Surfers Robert Drew, from left, Brad Thomas, Tim Duncan, Pate Futch, and Benjamin Hewett, wait for good waves outside an arcade during Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 20
Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Kyler Cook, 10, of Tiffen, Ohio, jumps across sand bags placed to stop beach erosion during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 20
Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Surfer Ben Powell of Ocean Isle Beach rides a large wave during the effects of Hurricane Arthur, in Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 20
Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Michal Kubo, a lifeguard with Lack's Beach Service, prepares his lifeguard station at Myrtle Beach State Park in preparation for the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 20
Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Bob Jenkins holds on to his hat from the wind as he and his friend Darlene Pittman take their dogs for a walk just before the the arrival of Hurricane Arthur, in Surfside Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 20
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Friday, July 04, 2014
Storm clouds fill the sky as Hurricane Arthur looms offshore, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Brazil overpass collapse

Brazil overpass collapse

Next Slideshows

Brazil overpass collapse

Brazil overpass collapse

An unfinished overpass collapses in the Brazilian World Cup host city of Belo Horizonte.

Jul 04 2014
ISIL rises

ISIL rises

The Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant declares a caliphate after their military advances in Iraq and Syria.

Jul 03 2014
Tension in Jerusalem

Tension in Jerusalem

Clashes in Jerusalem over the death of an abducted Palestinian youth believed killed in revenge over the deaths of three abducted Jewish teens.

Jul 02 2014
America's World Cup run

America's World Cup run

Highlights from Team USA's matches at the 2014 World Cup.

Jul 02 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast