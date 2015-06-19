Bradford: Where an ISIS story began
Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which...more
A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State....more
A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough...more
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern...more
A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Next Slideshows
Volcano spews lava and ash
Mount Sinabung was dormant for 400 years before erupting in 2010.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Paris Air Show
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 51st Paris Air Show.
Migrant corridor
Tens of thousands of migrants make their way into Europe after entering through the Balkans from the Middle East and Africa.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.