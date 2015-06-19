Edition:
Bradford: Where an ISIS story began

Muslim women walk through a park in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Three sisters from Bradford took their nine children to Syria this week, bewildering some of their neighbours but shining an unwelcome light on this area of northern Britain which has been described as a "breeding ground for jihadis". REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A man reads a local newspaper with a front page story about three sisters and their nine children who have gone missing after going on a pilgrimmage to Saudi Arabia, in Bradford, northern England, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A woman walks with a child along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Authorities say more than 700 Britons - men and women, some teenagers, some well-educated - have been lured to fight in Syria and Iraq, most to join the group Islamic State. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman uses a smart phone to photograph members of the Yorkshire Regiment as they parade in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Stories of recruits traveling to Iraq and Syria open politically sensitive questions about whether Britain is doing enough to integrate minorities, especially in poor northern cities with a history of racial strife. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Graffiti is seen on the wall of a house in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. Nearly a quarter of Bradford's estimated 526,400 population are Muslim and the area has England's largest proportion of people of Pakistani heritage. Like many northern towns and cities it has struggled economically in recent years with the unemployment rate above the regional and national average. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A woman walks along a terraced road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A Muslim woman pushes a pram along a road in Bradford, Britain, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
