Brains in the Bronx
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain in a brain bank in the Bronx borough of New York City, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Human brains stored in formaldehyde. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a human brain. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker uses a saw to cut a piece from a human brain slice. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker checks the serial number on a slice of human brain before using a saw to cut a piece from the sample. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker uses a saw to cut a piece from a human brain slice. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker reseals a package that contains a piece from a human brain slice. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian holds a frozen slice of a human brain. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker attaches a label on a container that contains a part of a human brain slice. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Frozen containers that contain human brain slices. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Human brains stored in formaldehyde. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bucket with a human brain stored in formaldehyde. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Human brains stored in formaldehyde. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Dr. Vahram Haroutunian poses for a picture in a brain bank. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign is pictured on a freezer that contains human brains. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
