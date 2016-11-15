Edition:
Braving the Dead Sea

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge", swimming from the Jordanian to Israeli shore, to draw attention to the ecological threats facing the Dead Sea, in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Mineral deposits can be seen at the shore of the dead sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An environmental activist adjusts his mask while taking part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir EliasREUTERS/Nir Elias

An environmental activist takes part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir EliasREUTERS/Nir Elias

A life-guard tower can be seen at the shore of the dead sea in the closed bathing beach of Mineral near in Kibbutz Mizpe Shalem, West Bank. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A general view shows the shore of the Dead Sea while environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists react after they finish "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A research boat is seen on the dead sea while environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists take part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

An environmental activist washes her face while taking part in "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

A man sits in a hot spring at the shore of the dead sea near Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists cheer each other as they finish "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Environmental activists wash themselves after they finish "The Dead Sea Swim Challenge" in Kibbutz Ein Gedi, Israel. REUTERS/Nir Elias

