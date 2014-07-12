Brazil 0 - 3 Netherlands
Brazil's David Luiz lies on the pitch after missing a goal. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar fails to save a shot from Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Arjen Robben and Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands celebrate after winning their 2014 World Cup third-place playoff against Brazil. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is challenged for the ball by Brazil's Luiz Gustavo and Ramires (R). REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Stefan de Vrij of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Brazil's Oscar. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands scores a penalty goal past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Brazil with his teammates Dirk Kuyt (C) and Daley Blind (R). REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands shoots to score his penalty past Brazil's Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Jonathan de Guzman of the Netherlands heads the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Daley Blind of the Netherlands shoots to score against Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands has his shirt pulled by Brazil's David Luiz as they fight for the ball. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's David Luiz is challenged by Jordy Clasie of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands scores past Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands celebrates his goal infront of Brazil's Luiz Gustavo (L) and Paulinho. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Robin van Persie of the Netherlands kicks the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands controls the ball ahead of Brazil's Luiz Gustavo. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's Maxwell and Dirk Kuyt of the Netherlands fight for the ball. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands is fouled by Brazil's Hernanes. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Fernandinho fouls Robin van Persie of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Ramires fights for the ball with Arjen Robben of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands fights for the ball with Brazil's Fernandinho. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Daley Blind of the Netherlands is carried off the pitch after being injured. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Arjen Robben of the Netherlands shake hands with Brazil's David Luiz after a tackle. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Brazil's Fernandinho falls on Arjen Robben of the Netherlands. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal reacts on the sidelines. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Brazil's players watch from the bench. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari reacts as his team plays against the Netherlands. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's Julio Cesar reacts. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's goalkeeper Julio Cesar looks at the ball as Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands scores his team's third goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates his goal against Brazil. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Georginio Wijnaldum of the Netherlands celebrates after scoring a goal. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
