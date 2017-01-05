Edition:
Brazil drug gangs spark deadly prison riot

A worker prepares graves for inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Relatives attend the funeral of one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A graveyard worker digs a grave before the funeral of one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, at the cemetery of Taruma in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A general view of the cemetery of Taruma during a funeral of one of the inmates who died after a prison riot, in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Flowers are left by relatives during the funeral of one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, at the Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Prisoners are seen during the transfer to a public jail, after a riot in of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Prisoners are seen during the transfer to a public jail, after a riot in of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A cat is seen on a window sill of the public jail in Manaus, Brazil, after some prisoners were relocated following a deadly prison riot, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, January 04, 2017
A woman is seen crying after receiving information that her brother was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Diana Pinheiro (top), with her daughter Rose, reacts after she received information that her son Ronei was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Relatives of prisoners react at a riot police checkpoint close to the prison where around 60 people were killed in a prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Staff work next to the body of an inmate, who died during a prison riot, at the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A relative of a prisoner reacts in front of the main entrance of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A car carrying coffins is picture in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Relatives of prisoners await news in front of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A relative of a prisoner holds a local newspaper showing a headline about a deadly prison riot, in front of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A woman is seen crying after receiving the information that her husband was one of the inmates who died during a prison riot, in front of the Medical Legal Institute in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Relatives of prisoners react near riot police at a checkpoint close to the prison where around 60 people were killed in a prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
A relative of a prisoner is seen in front of Anisio Jobim prison in Manaus, Brazil, January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Tuesday, January 03, 2017
Relatives of prisoners gather at a riot police checkpoint close to the prison where around 60 people were killed in a prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives of prisoners await news in front of the Medical Legal Institute (IML) after the end of a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
Relatives of prisoners await news in front of the Medical Legal Institute (IML) after the end of a bloody prison riot in the Amazon jungle city of Manaus, Brazil January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dantas

Reuters / Monday, January 02, 2017
