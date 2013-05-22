Edition:
Pictures | Wed May 22, 2013 | 1:20pm EDT

Brazil monks' message of humility

<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, prepare breakfast in their kitchen in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho (The Way) are a group of Franciscan monks and nuns who help the homeless on the streets of Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Alexandre da Silva (L), who is homeless and lives with the brothers of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, watches as brothers Jose Wellington Damasio and Felipe Lima pray at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. O Caminho consider the election of Pope Francis, the first pontiff to take the name of St Francis of Assisi, to be a confirmation of their beliefs in poverty and simplicity. I REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Paulo Fernandes, who is homeless, sits in a house belonging to Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, where he has been living for two months, in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. In July, Pope Francis will visit Rio de Janeiro in his first international trip since assuming the papacy. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Sister Clara, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, walks past clothes lines at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Elaine dos Santos (R), who is homeless and lives with Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, receives a hug from a nun after an early morning prayer in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Brother Marcos Martins, member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, cleans a bathroom at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Brother Placido (L) of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays at the chapel of the fraternity's house as apprentice Leanderson (R) rests in another room in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Placido (L) and Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray at the chapel in fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Jose Wellington Damasio (L) and Antonio, members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, pray before breakfast in the kitchen of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Brother Jose Wellington Damasio Antonio, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, prays in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Brother Glaudio, of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, plays the guitar in the chapel of fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Renata Florencio, Palloma Barradas, and Juliana Santos, receive their habits upon reaching the level of "aspirant", during a mass at at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, (L-R) Dayane Ervencio, Lidiane Pereira, and Juliana Santos, pray during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Lidiane Pereira (R) reacts after she receives her habit upon reaching the level of "aspirant" within Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, during a mass at the group's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Two members (C) of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho attend a mass to mark 100 days until World Youth Day, in the Metropolitan Cathedral in Rio de Janeiro, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Sister Juliana Santos, a member of Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, wears a bracelet that signifies her dedication to Jesus, at the fraternity's house in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Sister Palloma Barradas, a member of Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, talks to a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, give haircuts and shave homeless people in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Brother Placido (L), a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, shaves a homeless man in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Sister Filoteia, a member of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, cuts a homeless person's nails in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Members of the Franciscan fraternity, O Caminho, play religious music in the Campo Grande neighbourhood of Rio de Janeiro, April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

