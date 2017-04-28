Brazil on strike
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator kicks a vehicle in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal to reform Brazil's social security system during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrator reacts as she shows an injury from a rubber bullet during clashes with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro....more
A demonstrator is detained by riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The sign reads: "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riot police protect themselves during clash with demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A riot police officer fires tear gas towards demonstrators in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators prepare a barricade to clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People try to invade a shopping passage during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system, in downtown Fortaleza. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Children stand near a barricade on Dutra road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Sao Jose dos Campos. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
A bus burns during clashes between demonstrators and riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. The writing reads, "Out Temer." REUTERS/Ricardo...more
Demonstrators clash with riot police in a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Demonstrators stand near a burning barricade on BR-116 road during a protest in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throws a wooden table onto a burning barricade during a protest against President Michel Temer's proposal reform of Brazil's social security system during the general strike in Sao...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) try open the front door of a vacant building during an occupation of an empty building in the early hours of a general strike, in the center of Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) gestures in front of a burning barricade during a general strike in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters arrive to control a burning barricade on BR-116 road in the early hours of a general strike in Eldorado do Sul. REUTERS/Edison Vara
A woman walks past a sign that reads "Strike" in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Member of Brazil's Homeless Workers' Movement is seen in front of a burning barricade during the general strike in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) throw wooden tables onto a burning barricade in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man crosses an empty freeway in Rio de Janeiro's port area blocked by demonstrators during a general strike in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) shout slogans as they try open the front door of a vacant building in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Riot police clash with members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) during a general strike. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
