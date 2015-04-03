Brazil refinery ablaze
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. Eighty firefighters were battling a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo near Brazil's port of Santos, Latin...more
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Smoke rises from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her baby as they look at smoke billowing from a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. . REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Firefighters stand in front of a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos, near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man and his daughter look at a fire at a fuel tank storage facility run by Ultracargo in Santos near Sao Paulo, April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
