Pictures | Mon May 16, 2016 | 12:00pm EDT

Brazil: The rainbow nation

An indigenous boy from the Mamaind� tribe uses a tablet during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
(L-R) Edmea Pereira, 69, Elsa Rodrigues, 61, and Osmidio Conde, 71, take part in their surf class in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, March 16, 2016. When work is up, surf is up in Brazil, as a group of retired citizens take to the waves in keep-fit, keep-young sessions at a surf school in the city of Santos. The classes are run for free, three times a week at the Cisco Arana school, which aims to prove that age is just a number. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, March 18, 2016
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, July 25, 2015
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German Catholics, and converted to Islam several months after her father passed away in 2009. Marie, who wears the Burka, has been fronting her brothers' heavy metal band "Spectrus" since 2012. "People do not expect to see a Muslim woman who uses a burqa, practices the religion properly and is a professional guitarist who plays in a heavy metal band, so many people are shocked by it. But other people are curious and find it interesting, and others think that it is cool, but definitely, many people are shocked," said Marie. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest indigenous reserve in Brazil. Members of the Guarani community have now established a new village outside the demarcation and are being threatened with an eviction through a court order. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. The U.S. Civil War ended 150 years ago, but once a year, deep in the sugar cane fields of southern Brazil, the Confederate battle flag rises again. It would be an unlikely scene in the United States, where many consider the flag a symbol of racism, slavery and segregation. Public outcry over those connotations have led to the steady withdrawal of the flag from public display in recent years. In Brazil, though, the banner is an integral part of the Festa Confederada, an annual gathering to celebrate the history of the roughly 10,000 Confederates who migrated to this South American country after their side lost the war. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Thursday, April 30, 2015
Brazilian Indian women eat ice cream during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Prisoner Cleverson Barbosa, 27, (L) caresses his wife's face as their children sit watching, during a half-day visit as part of the ACUDA programme, at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. Down a dirt road in the Amazonian state of Rondonia, prisoners convicted of murder, theft and other crimes get a rare release from the day-to-day hardships of a penal system known for violence and overcrowding. ACUDA (Association for the Cultural Development of Prisoners), a local charity in the capital city of Porto Velho, trains detainees in spiritual and physical healing practices such as Ayurvedic massage as well as in vocational skills including car mechanics and gardening. The therapies have one goal, says Luiz Carlos Marques, the charity's founder - educating inmates about the possibilities of life beyond crime. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 27, 2015
A Brazilian Catholic kisses a crucifix before a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday inside the Se Cathedral at downtown Sao Paulo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2012
A couple, who are anti-government demonstrators, kisses next to military police officers during a protest near Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2013
Resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, Monica Domingues, stands with her children dressed in bathrobes and shower caps during a protest over the rationing of water as a result of a record drought, outside City Hall in Itu, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2014
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Tuesday, February 02, 2016
A reveler of the Estacio de Sa samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Amilton cools off his horse at a petrol station in Rio Pardo next to Bom Futuro National Forest, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon rainforest, rises where only jungle stood less than a quarter of a century ago. Loggers first cleared the forest followed by ranchers and farmers, then small merchants and prospectors. Brazil's government has stated a goal of eliminating illegal deforestation, but enforcing the law in remote corners like Rio Pardo is far from easy. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A indigenous man from Guarani Kaiowa looks on, at Tocantins river before the I World Games for Indigenous People in Palmas, Brazil, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way forward and out of the difficult environment they have grown up in. Brazil is one of the world's highest consuming countries of crack cocaine, and Cracolandia, or "Crack Land", located in the outskirts of Sao Paulo, is one of the most intense and brutal hubs. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny and Luana Vicente, Brazilian sisters whose father, a drug dealer, was killed in a shootout with police when they were four and six years old. But sixteen years after that tragic day, the two sisters are elite athletes and rising stars in badminton, a sport little played in a country better known for soccer and surfing. So far have they come that Lohaynny, now 20, classified to compete in the upcoming Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three children suffer from a disease called Pelizaeus-Merzbacher, a rare genetic nervous disorder which affects coordination and intellect. Brazil's social security system INSS granted the family monetary assistance only for one of the three children, leaving the others to depend on the income from their father's job in a bakery. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, June 01, 2012
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up and remove the pants of a logger during a jungle expedition to search for and expel loggers from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the Amazon basin, August 7, 2014. Tired of what they say is a lack of sufficient government assistance in keeping loggers off their land, the Ka'apor Indians, who along with four other tribes are the legal inhabitants and caretakers of the territory, have sent their warriors out to expel all loggers they find and set up monitoring camps in the areas that are being illegally exploited. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969, the period in which plants began to be constructed to generate energy for the Vale do Paraiba region and the Cantareira reservoir, which recently fell to seven percent of its capacity, passing the "dead-level" in which the water must be pumped. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Revelers take part in LGBT Pride Parade in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Revelers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, February 08, 2016
Brides from Santa Marta slum wait for their group wedding to begin in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards social enhancement of the slums. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Thursday, December 18, 2014
Lutimar Paes of Brazil prepares for his Men's 800m final at the Ibero-American Athletics championship as part of an Olympic test event in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Sunday, May 15, 2016
A woman protests against the impeachment of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2016
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
