Brazil: The rainbow nation
An indigenous boy from the Mamaind� tribe uses a tablet during the Jikunahati competition, a form of soccer played with one's head, at the first World Games for Indigenous Peoples in Palmas, Brazil, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
(L-R) Edmea Pereira, 69, Elsa Rodrigues, 61, and Osmidio Conde, 71, take part in their surf class in Santos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, March 16, 2016. When work is up, surf is up in Brazil, as a group of retired citizens take to the waves in keep-fit,...more
Models prepare backstage before a presentation as part of Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo, July 25, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Gisele Marie, a Muslim woman and professional heavy metal musician, smokes a cigarette before a fund raising concert for Syrian refugges in Brazil, in Rio de Janeiro November 8, 2015. Based in Sao Paulo, Marie, 42, is the granddaughter of German...more
A Guarani Indian woman jokes with her son in the village of Pyau at Jaragua district, in Sao Paulo April 27, 2015. The National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) has recognized 521 hectares of this area as indigenous territory, making it the smallest...more
Model Gisele Bundchen is embraced and applauded as she presents a creation from the Colcci Summer 2016 collection during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A descendant of American Southerners wearing Confederate-era dress poses during a party to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the end of the American Civil War in Santa Barbara D'Oeste, Brazil, April 26, 2015. The U.S. Civil War ended 150 years ago,...more
Brazilian Indian women eat ice cream during a National Indigenous Mobilization in front of Planalto Palace in Brasilia April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Prisoner Cleverson Barbosa, 27, (L) caresses his wife's face as their children sit watching, during a half-day visit as part of the ACUDA programme, at a complex of ten prisons in Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 28, 2015. Down a dirt road...more
A Brazilian Catholic kisses a crucifix before a procession to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday inside the Se Cathedral at downtown Sao Paulo April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A couple, who are anti-government demonstrators, kisses next to military police officers during a protest near Guanabara Palace in Rio de Janeiro September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, Monica Domingues, stands with her children dressed in bathrobes and shower caps during a protest over the rationing of water as a result of a record drought,...more
Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A reveler of the Estacio de Sa samba school performs during the carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Amilton cools off his horse at a petrol station in Rio Pardo next to Bom Futuro National Forest, in the district of Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, August 30, 2015. The town of Rio Pardo, a settlement of about 4,000 people in the Amazon...more
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
A indigenous man from Guarani Kaiowa looks on, at Tocantins river before the I World Games for Indigenous People in Palmas, Brazil, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Young girls take ballet lessons at the New Dreams dance studio in the Luz neighborhood known to locals as Cracolandia (Crackland) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 14, 2015. For the young girls learning to jump and plie, the dance studio provides a way...more
Brazilian badminton players Lohaynny Vicente (L), 20, and her sister Luana Vicente, 22, pose for a photograph on the roof of a house in Chacrinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 4, 2016. The future once looked anything but bright for Lohaynny...more
Gleyse Kelly da Silva embraces her daughter Maria Giovanna, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The children of the Amor Divino family, (L-R) Dhones, Izabely and Samille, sit on their couch after their parents dressed them for a weekly physical therapy session, in the Brasilandia favela of Sao Paulo, before sunrise March 23, 2012. All three...more
Ka'apor Indian warriors tie up and remove the pants of a logger during a jungle expedition to search for and expel loggers from the Alto Turiacu Indian territory, near the Centro do Guilherme municipality in the northeast of Maranhao state in the...more
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of the Igarata, Irene De Almeida, 65, holds a photograph of the city before its was submerged in 1969, as she sits on the main street of the old city in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo...more
Revelers take part in LGBT Pride Parade in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, November 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Haitian immigrant prays during a mass in an evangelical church, at the Glicerio neighborhood of Sao Paulo May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Revelers are photographed during a traditional Maracatu carnival in Olinda, Brazil February 8, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brides from Santa Marta slum wait for their group wedding to begin in Rio de Janeiro December 17, 2014. A total of 16 couples took part in a mass wedding ceremony organized by the Police Peacekeeping Unit (UPP) as part of activities geared towards...more
Lutimar Paes of Brazil prepares for his Men's 800m final at the Ibero-American Athletics championship as part of an Olympic test event in Rio de Janeiro May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A woman protests against the impeachment of suspended Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro May 13, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro January 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
