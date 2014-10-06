Brazil votes
Residents wait in line to vote at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) and his wife Leticia Weber arrive to vote in general elections in Belo Horizonte, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pedro Vilela
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB) makes a heart symbol with her hands to supporters as she arrives to vote in Rio Branco, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Odair Leal
A boy plays with electoral leaflets outside a polling station in Mare slums complex in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazilians travel by boat to the nearest voting station in a community on Ilha Grande island across the Amazon River from Belem, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Paulo Santos
A woman holding her child prepares to vote at a school in the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man tries to walk on a sidewalk full of trash and election leaflets in neighborhood of Ceilandia, on the outskirts of Brasilia October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Residents wait in line to vote at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A man kneels down in a voting booth as he casts his vote during Brazil's general elections at a polling station in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near Sao Paulo October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Presidential candidate Marina Silva of the Brazilian Socialist Party (PSB), kisses her father Pedro Augusto Silva while her husband Fabio Vaz de Lima accompanies her to vote at a polling station in Rio Branco, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
A boy throws electoral leaflets as residents wait in line to vote at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A Brazilian Navy soldier patrols the streets of Mare slums complex as electoral leaflets lie on the ground in Rio de Janeiro October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Presidential candidate Aecio Neves of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB) gives a news conference after the official vote tally placed him second in the first round election, in Belo Horizonte, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Jackson Romanelli
Brazil's President and Workers' Party (PT) presidential candidate Dilma Rousseff reacts during a news conference after voting in the first round of election in Brasilia, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
