Brazil wins soccer gold
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with goalkeeper Weverton after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Neymar of Brazil celebrates after he scores the fifth penalty past goalkeeper Timo Horn of Germany to win the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Neymar of Brazil receives a crown. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Rafinha of Brazil celebrates his team's win over Germany in their gold medal men's football match. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Brazilian players celebrate winning the gold medal match against Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Players of Germany react to their loss to Brazil. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Goalkeeper Weverton of Brazil celebrates victory during the gold medal match. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Neymar of Brazil reacts after scoring the last penalty shootout. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Neymar of Brazil in action. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Neymar of Brazil celebrates with teammates after they won the penalty shootout and the gold medal. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Coach Rogerio Micale of Brazil celebrates his team's gold medal win over Germany. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Timo Horn of Germany reacts. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
Goalkeeper Weverton of Brazil saves a penalty shot by Nils Petersen of Germany. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Next Slideshows
Heartbreak for American relay team
Team USA was disqualified from what they thought was a men's 4x100m relay bronze medal after stepping into another lane in the final leg.
Rio Olympics: Day 14
Highlights from the fourteenth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Usain Bolt's historic triple-triple
The Jamaican sprinter wins an unprecedented nine gold medals over three Olympics in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.
Thrill of victory
Jubilation at the Rio Olympics.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.