Brazilian leader loses impeachment vote
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Demonstrators look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against her at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Rodrigo Paiva
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A supporter of President Dilma Rousseff reacts while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress voting over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Anti-government demonstrators celebrate a vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on a big screen in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Anti-government demonstrators burn an image of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they celebrate her losing an impeachment vote in the lower house of Congress in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A congressman argues next to President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (seated, speaking through microphone) during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia....more
Member of the Lower House of Congress, Bruno Araujo (C) celebrates with fellow congressmen after his vote in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff was enough to confirm the process, in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators react as they look on at a big screen showing a session to review the request for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
An anti-government demonstrator reacts as she watches a televised vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff held by the lower house of Congress, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil's Vice President Michel Temer reacts as he watches the televised voting in the Lower House of Congress over the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, at his Jaburu Palace official residence in Brasilia. REUTERS/Handout via Reuters
Brazilian congressmen Siba Machado (center R, red tie) of the ruling Workers Party, and Vitor Valim (center L) struggle while arguing during the debate leading up to the vote on the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Brasilia....more
Brazilian comedian and member of the Lower House of Congress, Tiririca, is congratuled after voting in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People walk in front of a sign that reads: "Impeachment" in Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Brazilians in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff react while watching the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A Brazilian in favor of the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff watches the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress over her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (C, speaking through microphone) addresses the audience as others raise a banner reading "Cunha out," during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at...more
Supporters of President Dilma Rousseff react as they attend the televised voting of the Lower House of Congress voting over her impeachment in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A member of Brazil's Lower House of Congress is congratulated after voicing his vote over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Congressmen, who either support or oppose the impeachment, demonstrate before a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators react as they look on at big screen showing a session to review the request for President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment in Brasilia, during a protest against Rousseff at Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
An anti-government demonstrator reacts as she watches a televised vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff held by the lower house of Congress, in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An anti-government demonstrator with the words painted on his head which reads "Dilma out", celebrates a vote for the impeachment of Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as they watch the session of Brazil's Lower House on a big screen in Rio de...more
Opponents of President Dilma Rousseff celebrate after the Lower House of Congress voted to proceed with her impeachment in Brasilia. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Supporters of President Dilma Rousseff watch in a public park the live transmission of the debate in the Lower House of Congress over the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, in Porto Alegre. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Congressmen, who support or oppose the impeachment, argue during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. The sign reads "Bye Dear." REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Congressmen, who support or oppose the impeachment, argue during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A youth holds a banner which reads "Dilma out" during a protest against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A boat with a banner which reads "Dilma out" navigates near the Copacabana beach in protest against Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A mask depicting Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is seen on the floor, after the lower house of Congress voted to proceed with the impeachment of Rousseff, during a protest against her in Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle accompanied by bodyguards near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff rides her bicycle accompanied by bodyguards near the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Pope visits refugees in Lesbos
Pope Francis took three families of Syrian refugees back to Rome after visiting the frontline of Europe's migrant crisis at a camp in Greece where migrants wept...
Earthquake rattles Japan
The aftermath of the magnitude six earthquake.
North Korea celebrates
The secretive nation marks the 104th birth anniversary of founder Kim Il Sung.
Lesbos: First stop to Europe
Nearly a million people, many fleeing war, persecution and poverty in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, have risked their lives in rickety boats from Turkey,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.