Brazilian leader loses impeachment vote

President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (C, speaking through microphone) addresses the audience as others raise a banner reading "Cunha out," during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at...more

President of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (C, speaking through microphone) addresses the audience as others raise a banner reading "Cunha out," during a session to review the request for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff's impeachment, at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close