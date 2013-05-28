Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 27, 2013 | 10:10pm EDT

Brazilian Navy's preparation

<p>A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27,...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A Brazilian Navy member ejects spent cartridges while shooting rubber bullets during an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
1 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
2 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
3 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
4 / 12
<p>A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA...more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A combination photo shows a balloon, representing the head of a terrorist is shot by members of the Brazilian Navy acting as snipers, during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
5 / 12
<p>A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes on the role of a sniper during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
6 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013....more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take on the role of snipers during an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
7 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
8 / 12
<p>A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

A member of the Brazilian Navy takes part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
9 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of an exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
10 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes more

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part in an exhibition showcasing their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots, ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
11 / 12
<p>Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Monday, May 27, 2013

Members of the Brazilian Navy take part of a exhibition of their operational capacity to combat terrorist attacks and riots ahead of the FIFA Confederations Cup and World Youth Day in Rio de Janeiro May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Next Slideshows

Memorial Day

Memorial Day

Scenes from a day of honor and remembrance.

May 27 2013
Musician and puppeteer

Musician and puppeteer

An 84-year-old musician also crafts puppets from recycled garbage.

May 24 2013
Horse-assisted therapy

Horse-assisted therapy

Mexico City's Minister of Public Security runs a program which uses horses to assist in therapy, helping hundreds of children with various mental as well as...

May 22 2013
Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

Ultra-Orthodox wedding extravaganza

A wedding unites two Hasidic dynasties in Jerusalem.

May 22 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast