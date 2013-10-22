Brazilian oil sale protests

An anti-government demonstrator wears a mask in front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil geared up to sell production rights to Libra, its largest-ever oil discovery, in a landmark auction that sparked widespread nationalist protests even though most of the world's premier energy companies opted to stay away. Petrobras teamed up with European oil majors and Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a disappointing outcome for a sale that was supposed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares