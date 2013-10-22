Edition:
Brazilian oil sale protests

<p>An anti-government demonstrator wears a mask in front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. Brazil geared up to sell production rights to Libra, its largest-ever oil discovery, in a landmark auction that sparked widespread nationalist protests even though most of the world's premier energy companies opted to stay away. Petrobras teamed up with European oil majors and Chinese rivals on Monday to buy the country's biggest-ever oil field with a lone bid at the minimum price, a disappointing outcome for a sale that was supposed to launch Brazil as a petroleum power. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>Police officers guard the front of the Petrobras' headquarters, Brazilian state-run energy company, during a protest against the auction for the Libra offshore oilfield, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares</p>

<p>A photographer runs next to a burning public bath during clashes between demonstrators and National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>National Force soldiers fire rubber bullets during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A demonstrator clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during clashes with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>National Force soldiers fire teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators clash with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators are pictured through a National Force soldier's shield on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>National Force soldiers patrol on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators run during clashes with National Force soldiers near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>A National Force soldier fires teargas during clashes with demonstrators near Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators react during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators fall to the ground after being shot with rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators carry a wounded member of their crowd during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

<p>Demonstrators react after being shot by rubber bullets during a clash with National Force soldiers on Barra da Tijuca beach near the Hotel Windsor, where the auction for Libra offshore oilfield will take place, in Rio de Janeiro October 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

