Brazilians protest Lula's appointment
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
A demonstrator lies on the Brazilian national flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo,...more
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
Police officers control demonstrators as they attend a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
A demonstrators holds an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as he takes part in a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo,...more
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March...more
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho...more
A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016....more
An anti-government demonstrator (R) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more
A demonstrator wears a mask with a defaced picture depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest over the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. The...more
A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia,...more
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
A police officer and an unidentified man carries a demonstrator who was injured during a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil,...more
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in...more
A demonstrator runs to escape from a police officer during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more
Police officers fire tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. A cardboard cutout of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) reads, "Out Dilma"....more
Demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The sign reads, "Dilma: Impeachment Now". REUTERS/Adriano Machado
A demonstrator throws a cone against police officers during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more
