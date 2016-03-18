Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Mar 18, 2016 | 9:20am EDT

Brazilians protest Lula's appointment

An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
1 / 25
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (L) talks with former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
2 / 25
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A police officer uses pepper spray during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
3 / 25
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
4 / 25
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A police officer detains a demonstrator during a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
5 / 25
A demonstrator lies on the Brazilian national flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator lies on the Brazilian national flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A demonstrator lies on the Brazilian national flag as he takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
6 / 25
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. ...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Demonstrators take part in a protest against President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, in front of the Brazilian national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
7 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (L) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
8 / 25
Police officers control demonstrators as they attend a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Police officers control demonstrators as they attend a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
Police officers control demonstrators as they attend a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 25
A demonstrators holds an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as he takes part in a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A demonstrators holds an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as he takes part in a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A demonstrators holds an inflatable doll depicting Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff as he takes part in a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
10 / 25
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Lula as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
11 / 25
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A demonstrator takes part in a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff's appointment of Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as her chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
12 / 25
A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016....more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A police officer uses pepper spray on demonstrators during a protest over the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, in front of the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
13 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (R) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

An anti-government demonstrator (R) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17,...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (R) and a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff clash before the appointment of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as chief of staff, near the Planalto palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
14 / 25
A demonstrator wears a mask with a defaced picture depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest over the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. The picture reads, "Sergio Moro, Brazil needs you". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

A demonstrator wears a mask with a defaced picture depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest over the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. The...more

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2016
A demonstrator wears a mask with a defaced picture depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a protest over the appointment of Lula da Silva as chief of staff, at Paulista avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 17, 2016. The picture reads, "Sergio Moro, Brazil needs you". REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Close
15 / 25
A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A demonstrator throws an inflatable doll known as "Pixuleco" of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in a bonfire during a protest at the appointment of Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
16 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Close
17 / 25
A police officer and an unidentified man carries a demonstrator who was injured during a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A police officer and an unidentified man carries a demonstrator who was injured during a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A police officer and an unidentified man carries a demonstrator who was injured during a protest against the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
18 / 25
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
An anti-government demonstrator (L) shouts slogans against a supporter of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff during a protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
19 / 25
A demonstrator runs to escape from a police officer during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator runs to escape from a police officer during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A demonstrator runs to escape from a police officer during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
20 / 25
Police officers fire tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Police officers fire tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Police officers fire tear gas against demonstrators during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
21 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. A cardboard cutout of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) reads, "Out Dilma". REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Anti-government demonstrators protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. A cardboard cutout of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) reads, "Out Dilma"....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators protest against the appointment of former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. A cardboard cutout of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff (C) reads, "Out Dilma". REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Close
22 / 25
Demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Leonardo Benassatto
Close
23 / 25
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The sign reads, "Dilma: Impeachment Now". REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The sign reads, "Dilma: Impeachment Now". REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Anti-government demonstrators attend a protest at the appointment of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. The sign reads, "Dilma: Impeachment Now". REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
24 / 25
A demonstrator throws a cone against police officers during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

A demonstrator throws a cone against police officers during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano...more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
A demonstrator throws a cone against police officers during a protest at the appointment of Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as a minister, in front of the national congress in Brasilia, Brazil, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

Next Slideshows

Approaching Pluto

Approaching Pluto

Close-up views of Pluto.

Mar 17 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Mar 17 2016
Trump's female fans

Trump's female fans

While more than half of U.S. women say they have a "very unfavorable" view of Donald Trump, there are still many who come out to support the Republican...

Mar 17 2016
SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld's killer whales

SeaWorld says it will stop breeding killer whales and that those currently at its parks will be the last.

Mar 17 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast