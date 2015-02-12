Edition:
Brazil's historic drought

A graffiti of a dead fish is pictured in part of the Jaquari reservoir, during a drought in Vargem, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A cow, dead during the drought, is pictured at a farm in Campo dos Goytacazes, January 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, February 03, 2015
Cerebrovascular accident (CVA) patient Pedro, sits on his bed before being washed with the help of his daughter Daniela (L), 38, and wife Maria Do Carmo, 70, inside their house in Brasilandia slum, of which they are without water for 13 hours a day, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Cars, that the police suspect were stolen and dumped in the lake behind the Jaguari dam, appear on dry ground as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Braganca Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2014
A man stands on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system fill water containers from a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The sign reads, 'Let's share the little water that we have. Maximum 100L per family from 8am to midnight. We thank all for their collaboration.' REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
An aerial view of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest for the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A resident of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system crosses a street with containers she filled with water at a public tap as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
A man standing on cracked ground takes a picture of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
A former resident of the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Tata, in a boat next to part of the walls of the old school inside the Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues due to a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Parkinson's disease patient Edson Salete, 78, drinks water with the help of her daughter Ana Carolina, 33, both residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A view of part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
A car is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam as the lake dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo State, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 17, 2014
Residents of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, fill water buckets and containers from a water tank at night as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Rosa Goebbels (R) gets help from a man to open the door of her apartment during a 30-hour power outage at the Pinheiros neighbourhood in Sao Paulo, January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, January 15, 2015
A woman takes a picture of Brazilian artist Subtu's work on a mural highlighting the issue of severe water shortages in Sao Paulo, January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Saturday, January 24, 2015
A drought-related cactus installation called 'Desert of Cantareira' by Brazilian artist and activist Mundano is seen at Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, December 02, 2014
David, 14, carries water inside his home next to a bathtub with water reserve as the eighth-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
An aerial view of a car on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Ana Paula, 44, washes the feet of her mother Lucia, 70, who is suffering from bullous erysipelas disease, using water collected from outside their home due to water rationing in Itu, in Sao Paulo state that depends on the drought-hit Cantareira water system, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
A vehicle drives along state highway SP-065 over the dry lakebed of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira water system that provides most of the potable water to Greater Sao Paulo, in Nazare Paulista, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Sunday, October 19, 2014
Stairs of the re-emerging old city of Igarata are seen in front of Jaguari reservoir, in Igarata, Sao Paulo state, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 have re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari River in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Thursday, February 05, 2015
Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depend on the Cantareira water system carry containers to draw water from a well as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 18, 2014. The worst drought in 80 years has left the Cantareira system with the lowest water level on record, with daily rationing becoming common in the region's smaller cities, and is threatening the supply to Sao Paulo as well, according to the state authorities. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
A horse grazes next to the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam as it dries up due to a prolonged drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Friday, October 31, 2014
Maria Do Carmo, 70, fills a bucket with water used for laundry, to be used in the bathroom and to clean the floor of her house in Brasilandia slum, in Sao Paulo, February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, February 11, 2015
Natalino Pereira, 12, a resident of a region that depends on the Cantareira water system, poses for a portrait on the cracked ground of the Itaim dam after bathing it as the eight-month rationing of water continues as a result of a record drought, in Itu, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
A Brazilian flag is seen on the cracked ground of Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, December 2, 2014. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Wednesday, December 03, 2014
