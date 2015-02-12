Brazil's historic drought

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with...more

Houses are seen by a landslide in the Jaguari reservoir, next to the re-emerging old city of Igarata, Sao Paulo State, February 4, 2015. The ruins of a sunken town which had remained underwater since 1969 re-emerged, as parts of Brazil grapple with the country's worst drought in 80 years. The Jaguari reservoir in Sao Paulo is 30 metres below its normal level, revealing the old structures of the former town of Igarata, including the church, its main street, a square, parts of old benches and a cross. The town was submerged in 1969. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

