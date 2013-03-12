Brazil's 'Roofless' movement
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho...more
Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao...more
A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce
