Pictures | Mon Mar 11, 2013

Brazil's 'Roofless' movement

<p>A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ties her hair next to her children at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ties her hair next to her children at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) ties her hair next to her children at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013.

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. More than 1,200 people from Brazil's roofless movement live in an explosion prone area that has been contaminated with methane since October 2012, local media reported. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) watch TV at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013.

<p>A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) holds a TV, as other men help him climb down a ladder at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) holds a TV, as other men help him climb down a ladder at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) holds a TV, as other men help him climb down a ladder at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013.

<p>Children of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Children of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Children of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013.

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) arrive with their belongings during the occupation of one of the 11 empty buildings that the movement took over in one night, in the center of Sao Paulo, October 29, 2012.

<p>Laundry is hung out to dry next to a woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Laundry is hung out to dry next to a woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Laundry is hung out to dry next to a woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) at an area that used to be a nursery and school in Sao Paulo, March 10, 2013.

<p>A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao Paulo on November 7. There are 290,000 empty properties in Sao Paulo, according to the Brazilian Statistic Institute (IBGE). REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. More than 3,500 people of the movement have occupied ten buildings in downtown Sao...more

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), looks at the eviction of one building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011.

<p>A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A woman, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), plays with her son during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo November 10, 2011.

<p>Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Two girls, relatives of a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), look in a mirror during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), washes tomatoes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), washes tomatoes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), washes tomatoes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011.

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sit on their belongings during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sit on their belongings during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sit on their belongings during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), stand in their room during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), stand in their room during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), stand in their room during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), keeps watch for intruders at the entrance in the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), keeps watch for intruders at the entrance in the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), keeps watch for intruders at the entrance in the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>Children and relatives visiting a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Children and relatives visiting a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Children and relatives visiting a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) play during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 9, 2011.

<p>Isabela, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sweeps next to her daughter Adrieli, 5, during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Isabela, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sweeps next to her daughter Adrieli, 5, during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Isabela, a member of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), sweeps next to her daughter Adrieli, 5, during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) washes dishes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) washes dishes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) washes dishes during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries a bucket of water as he climbs the stairs during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries a bucket of water as he climbs the stairs during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries a bucket of water as he climbs the stairs during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>Police officers stand in front of two buildings occupied by members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), before their eviction of one buildings (R) occupied in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

Police officers stand in front of two buildings occupied by members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), before their eviction of one buildings (R) occupied in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

Police officers stand in front of two buildings occupied by members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), before their eviction of one buildings (R) occupied in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries her belongings after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries her belongings after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A woman from Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement) carries her belongings after being evicted from a building occupied by the movement in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

<p>A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Monday, March 11, 2013

A man and his pregnant wife, members of Brazil's Movimento dos Sem-Teto (Roofless Movement), embrace during the occupation of an empty building in downtown Sao Paulo, November 10, 2011.

