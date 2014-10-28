Brazil's severe drought

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. The banner reads "The city of...more

Residents of the region of Sao Paulo state that depends on the Cantareira water system, block a road during a protest over the eight-month rationing of water as a result of a record drought, in Itu October 27, 2014. The banner reads "The city of Itu, asks for Help" . REUTERS/Nacho Doce

