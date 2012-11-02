Edition:
United States
Fri Nov 2, 2012

Brazil's trucking lifeline

<p>A truck (C) drives past two others stuck on highway BR-364, beside a cotton farm, in Alto Garcas, Mato Grosso state, September 17, 2012. With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities to port. But traffic bottlenecks, backlogs at port, bureaucracy, and high fuel and labor costs amount to a handicap for the country in its ambitions as a global breadbasket. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

Friday, November 02, 2012

A truck (C) drives past two others stuck on highway BR-364, beside a cotton farm, in Alto Garcas, Mato Grosso state, September 17, 2012. With its rail and river networks underdeveloped, Brazil depends heavily on trucking to move its valuable commodities to port. But traffic bottlenecks, backlogs at port, bureaucracy, and high fuel and labor costs amount to a handicap for the country in its ambitions as a global breadbasket. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

<p>A Brazilian truck driver wipes his face with a towel after waking up as he waits to unload his freight of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL) near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A freight train filled with cereal grain travels toward Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, in Alto Taquari, Mato Grosso state, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A worker fills a truck with soybeans in the city of Sorriso, Mato Grosso state, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A truck drives past Vale fertilizer plant after loading with fertilizer to transport to the soy and corn fields of Mato Grosso state, in Cubatao, near Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A man cycles past shipping containers (R) and trucks that are waiting to unload their cargo of cereal grain in Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, Sao Paulo state, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Wagons of a freight train are seen after filling with cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL) near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A bus (R) drives past a line of trucks stuck along highway BR-364, in Alto Garcas, Mato Grosso state September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A cross hangs in the windshield of truck driver Marcondes Mendonca as he transports a cargo of cereal grain along highway MT-100 in Alto Taquari, Mato Grosso state, September 23, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A couple waits for a ride on the side of highway BR-364 as trucks carrying agricultural commodities pass in Mato Grosso state, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A truck driver props his feet up on the dashboard as he waits to unload his truckload of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Geraldo drives along highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Trucks drivers are reflected on a mirror after eating lunch at a restaurant along highway SP-304 during a stop on their route towards Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, in Borborema, Sao Paulo state September 19, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Marcondes Mendonca leaves the bathroom after showering in a parking lot as he waits to unload his cereal grain cargo at Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, Sao Paulo state, September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A Brazilian truck driver uses a lantern to walk between a line of trucks parked as he waits to unload his cargo of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>Truck driver Ediban Tardoni sits on a chair with his son Thablio Tardoni, 6, as he waits to unload his truckload of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A Brazilian truck driver drives past shipping containers and graffiti of Christ the Redeemer after he unloaded his freight of cereal grain at Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, Sao Paulo state, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A truck driver cooks in his mobile kitchen as he waits to unload his truckload of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Tire repairman Uilton Gama, 27, stands at his post along highway MS-306 in Chapada do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul state, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Paulo dos Santos, 43, his wife Roseli Nesteraqui (R), 39, and their children Wellinngton (L), 18, and Erica, 12, wait for the second day for a new axle to arrive for their truck, at a petrol station near highway MS-306 in Chapada do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul state, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Correia (L), 29, his wife Miriam da Silva, 28, and their 11-month-old son Fhawan Correia, sit inside the cab of their truck as they wait to unload their cargo of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A truck driver sleeps in a hammock during a break at a truck stop along highway MS-306 in Chapada do Sul, Mato Grosso do Sul state September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A cap hangs from a cross alongside highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, while trucks drive past in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A petrol station worker cleans the window of a truck next to an image of "Our Lady of the Road", near highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Nova Mutum, Mato Grosso state, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Brazilian truck drivers negotiate a tight curve along highway BR-364 in Pedra Preta, Mato Grosso state, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A truck drives past crosses placed in memory of accident victims along highway BR-163, also known as the Highway of Death, in Lucas do Rio Verde, Mato Grosso state, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Marcondes Mendonca waits for entry to a parking lot before unloading his cereal grain freight at Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, Sao Paulo state, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A Brazilian truck driver reads inside the cab of his truck as he waits to unload his cargo of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), near highway BR-364 road in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A worker climbs onto a wagon at rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL) near highway BR-364 road in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state, before being loaded with cereal grain towards Brazil's main ocean port of Santos, September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Drivers walk in front of trucks parked as they wait to unload their cereal grain freight at Ecopatio in Cubatao, September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce</p>

<p>A Brazilian truck driver covers his face to protect himself from dust as he waits to unload his cargo of cereal grain at the rail terminal of America Latina Logistica (ALL), along highway BR-364 in Alto de Araguaia, Mato Grosso state September 24, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A worker fills a truck with soybeans in the city of Sorriso, Mato Grosso state, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>Truck driver Carlos Zangar, 50, rests in a hammock as his wife Bernadete (L), 48, gets out of the cab, along highway BR-158 in Cassilandia, Mato Grosso do Sul state, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

<p>A truck drives along highway SP-304 in Borborema, Sao Paulo state September 22, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

