Breakthrough Prize Award
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Actor Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Actress Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Executive Chairman of News Corp and Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more
Breakthrough Prize Founders Anne Wojcicki (L) and Sergey Brin (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Presenters, actress Cameron Diaz (L) and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R), speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Recipients of the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award stand for a photo on stage in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Presenters, actor Jon Hamm (L) and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founderSteve Jobs, speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more
Actress Kate Beckinsale (L) and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Actor Eddie Redmayne (L) and entrepreneur Yuri Milner introduce the recipients of the fundamental physics prize during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, walk on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen...more
Life Science laureates Gary Ruvkun (L) and Victor Ambros speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
(From L to R) Fundamental Physics co-laureates Brian P. Schmidt, Adam G. Riess, and Saul Perlmutter speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Life Sciences laureates Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
(From L to R) Mathematics laureates Terence Tao, Jacob Lurie, Richard Taylor, Maxim Kontsevich and Simon Donaldson speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November...more
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Breakthrough Prize Co-Founder Anne Wojcicki arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Chef Thomas Keller walks on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Salman "Sal" Khan (R), founder and executive director of Khan Academy, and his wife Umaima Marvi arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Former Israel Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ehud Barak (L) and his wife Nili Priel arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R) and wife Lorin Costolo arrive on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Google Product Management Director Dennis Troper (L) and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (R) arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more
