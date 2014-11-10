Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 10, 2014 | 2:20pm EST

Breakthrough Prize Award

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
1 / 26
Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Kate Beckinsale arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
2 / 26
Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
3 / 26
Actor Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Actor Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Jon Hamm arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
4 / 26
Actress Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Actress Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Cameron Diaz arrives on the red carpet during the Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
5 / 26
British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
British actor Eddie Redmayne arrives on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
6 / 26
Executive Chairman of News Corp and Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Executive Chairman of News Corp and Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Executive Chairman of News Corp and Chairman and CEO of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
7 / 26
Breakthrough Prize Founders Anne Wojcicki (L) and Sergey Brin (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Breakthrough Prize Founders Anne Wojcicki (L) and Sergey Brin (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Breakthrough Prize Founders Anne Wojcicki (L) and Sergey Brin (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
8 / 26
Presenters, actress Cameron Diaz (L) and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R), speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Presenters, actress Cameron Diaz (L) and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R), speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Presenters, actress Cameron Diaz (L) and Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R), speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
9 / 26
Recipients of the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award stand for a photo on stage in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Recipients of the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award stand for a photo on stage in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Recipients of the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award stand for a photo on stage in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
10 / 26
Presenters, actor Jon Hamm (L) and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founderSteve Jobs, speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Presenters, actor Jon Hamm (L) and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founderSteve Jobs, speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Presenters, actor Jon Hamm (L) and Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple co-founderSteve Jobs, speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
11 / 26
Actress Kate Beckinsale (L) and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Actress Kate Beckinsale (L) and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actress Kate Beckinsale (L) and Tesla Motors Inc CEO Elon Musk speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
12 / 26
Actor Eddie Redmayne (L) and entrepreneur Yuri Milner introduce the recipients of the fundamental physics prize during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Actor Eddie Redmayne (L) and entrepreneur Yuri Milner introduce the recipients of the fundamental physics prize during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Actor Eddie Redmayne (L) and entrepreneur Yuri Milner introduce the recipients of the fundamental physics prize during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
13 / 26
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, walk on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, walk on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen...more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch (L) and Mark Zuckerberg (R), founder and CEO of Facebook, walk on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
14 / 26
Life Science laureates Gary Ruvkun (L) and Victor Ambros speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Life Science laureates Gary Ruvkun (L) and Victor Ambros speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Life Science laureates Gary Ruvkun (L) and Victor Ambros speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 26
(From L to R) Fundamental Physics co-laureates Brian P. Schmidt, Adam G. Riess, and Saul Perlmutter speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(From L to R) Fundamental Physics co-laureates Brian P. Schmidt, Adam G. Riess, and Saul Perlmutter speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
(From L to R) Fundamental Physics co-laureates Brian P. Schmidt, Adam G. Riess, and Saul Perlmutter speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
16 / 26
Life Sciences laureates Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Life Sciences laureates Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Life Sciences laureates Jennifer A. Doudna (L) and Emmanuelle Charpentier (R) speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
17 / 26
(From L to R) Mathematics laureates Terence Tao, Jacob Lurie, Richard Taylor, Maxim Kontsevich and Simon Donaldson speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

(From L to R) Mathematics laureates Terence Tao, Jacob Lurie, Richard Taylor, Maxim Kontsevich and Simon Donaldson speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November...more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
(From L to R) Mathematics laureates Terence Tao, Jacob Lurie, Richard Taylor, Maxim Kontsevich and Simon Donaldson speak on stage during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
18 / 26
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
California Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom (R) and wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
19 / 26
Breakthrough Prize Co-Founder Anne Wojcicki arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Breakthrough Prize Co-Founder Anne Wojcicki arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Breakthrough Prize Co-Founder Anne Wojcicki arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
20 / 26
Chef Thomas Keller walks on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Chef Thomas Keller walks on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Chef Thomas Keller walks on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
21 / 26
Salman "Sal" Khan (R), founder and executive director of Khan Academy, and his wife Umaima Marvi arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Salman "Sal" Khan (R), founder and executive director of Khan Academy, and his wife Umaima Marvi arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Salman "Sal" Khan (R), founder and executive director of Khan Academy, and his wife Umaima Marvi arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
22 / 26
Former Israel Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ehud Barak (L) and his wife Nili Priel arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Former Israel Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ehud Barak (L) and his wife Nili Priel arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Former Israel Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ehud Barak (L) and his wife Nili Priel arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Award in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
23 / 26
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R) and wife Lorin Costolo arrive on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R) and wife Lorin Costolo arrive on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Twitter CEO Dick Costolo (R) and wife Lorin Costolo arrive on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
24 / 26
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter arrives on the red carpet during the second annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
25 / 26
Google Product Management Director Dennis Troper (L) and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (R) arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Google Product Management Director Dennis Troper (L) and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (R) arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014....more

Reuters / Monday, November 10, 2014
Google Product Management Director Dennis Troper (L) and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki (R) arrive on the red carpet during the 2nd annual Breakthrough Prize Awards at the NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, California November 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Next Slideshows

MTV Europe Awards

MTV Europe Awards

Highlights from the MTV Europe Awards.

Nov 09 2014
CMA Awards ceremony

CMA Awards ceremony

Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

Nov 06 2014
Highest paid women in music

Highest paid women in music

The ten top-earning women in music.

Nov 04 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast