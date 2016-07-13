Brexit Boris becomes foreign minister
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the group's headquarters in London following the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool
Boris Johnson waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler arrive to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in north London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in London after the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boris Johnson walks past a brig with MP Gisela Stuart in Charlestown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson gestures during an "Out" campaign event, at Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Boris Johnson holds a pint of beer at the St Austell Brewery, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson drinks from a pint of beer in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Boris Johnson departs after delivering a speech at a Vote Leave rally in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Boris Johnson gestures in the back of the Vote Leave bus as it heads towards Exeter. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson bangs his head on a floral display as he eats an ice cream in Charlestown Harbour, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson holds up a bunch of asparagus as he speaks to media, whilst a protester holds up a sign, in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Boris Johnson speaks during a Vote Leave rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates
Next Slideshows
May succeeds Cameron
Outgoing Britain Prime Minister David Cameron makes way for his successor Theresa May, who embarks on the monumental task of ending four decades of EU...
Women world leaders
Theresa May's appointment as British prime minister brings the total to 15 current female heads of state.
Deadly train crash in Italy
Two trains collided head-on while traveling down a single-track line in southeastern Italy, killing at least 27 people.
Dallas: A city in mourning
Residents and mourners commemorate the five police officers who were killed in the sniper shooting.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.