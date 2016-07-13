Edition:
Brexit Boris becomes foreign minister

Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson arrives to speak at the group's headquarters in London following the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Mary Turner/Pool

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Boris Johnson waves as he finishes delivering his speech in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler arrive to vote in the EU referendum, at a polling station in north London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Vote Leave campaign leader Boris Johnson leaves his home in London after the results of the Brexit vote. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
Boris Johnson wears protective equipment as he visits Reid Steel during a campaign stop in Christchurch, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, May 12, 2016
Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson plays cricket during a Vote Leave event in Chester le Street. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Boris Johnson walks past a brig with MP Gisela Stuart in Charlestown. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson gestures during an "Out" campaign event, at Europa Worldwide freight company in Dartford. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Boris Johnson holds a pint of beer at the St Austell Brewery, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson drinks from a pint of beer in Chester le Street, northern Britain May 30, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 30, 2016
Boris Johnson departs after delivering a speech at a Vote Leave rally in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Monday, May 09, 2016
Boris Johnson gestures in the back of the Vote Leave bus as it heads towards Exeter. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson bangs his head on a floral display as he eats an ice cream in Charlestown Harbour, in St Austell. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson holds up a bunch of asparagus as he speaks to media, whilst a protester holds up a sign, in Truro. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Boris Johnson speaks during a Vote Leave rally in Manchester. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Reuters / Friday, April 15, 2016
