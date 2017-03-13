Brexit from the beginning
In Prime Minister David Cameron's bid for re-election in 2013 he told voters he would renegotiate the terms of Britain�s relationship with Europe and then let them decide whether they wanted to stay or not. Cameron campaigned heavily for the remain...more
While championing the leave campaign, UKIP leader Nigel Farage appeared in front of a controversial poster showing lines of migrants under the slogan "Breaking Point" - although the photograph was taken in distant southeastern Europe. Farage helped...more
In a stunning vote that defied the polls, Britain voted to leave the European Union, dealing the biggest blow since World War Two to the European project of forging greater unity. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Global financial markets plunged the day after the vote, with the pound falling as much as 10 percent against the dollar to touch levels last seen in 1985. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside...more
Thousands of demonstrators marched through central London in a raucous and colorful protest against the referendum vote to leave the European Union. The marchers were nearly all young adults, and many were draped in EU flags while others waved...more
Former London mayor Boris Johnson abruptly pulled out of the race to become Britain's prime minister that he was once favored to win, upending the contest less than a week after he led a campaign to take the country out of the EU. Johnson was later...more
German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed remarks by Prime Minister Theresa May that Britain wanted to see a strong Europe even as it prepares to negotiate its exit from the European Union. "It's up to us, as the 27, to determine how strong, and how...more
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has demanded a new independence referendum in late 2018 or early 2019, once the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union have become clearer. Her demand comes just as British Prime Minister Theresa May...more
Prime Minister May is expected to win parliament's approval to begin the legal process for leaving the European Union in time to trigger exit talks by March 31, although pro-EU MPs, including a small handful from her own party, are using the...more
