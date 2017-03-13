Brexit from the beginning

"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside...more

"The British people have made the very clear decision to take a different path and as such I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction," Cameron said while announcing he would leave office in a televised address outside his residence after the vote. "I do not think it would be right for me to be the captain that steers our country to its next destination," he added, choking back tears. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close