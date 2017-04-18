Edition:
Bridge offers escape out of Mosul

An Iraqi woman carries a girl as she walks along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Iraqi's army has built a new pontoon bridge after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape route for families fleeing fighting between government forces and Islamic State. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Iraqis walk along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Sunday, April 16, 2017
