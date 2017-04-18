Bridge offers escape out of Mosul
An Iraqi woman carries a girl as she walks along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. Iraqi's army has built a new pontoon bridge after flooding had blocked all crossing points, opening an escape...more
Iraqis walk along a pontoon bridge over the Tigris river on the outskirts of Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Displaced Iraqis from Mosul walk to cross the Tigris by boat as flooding after days of rainfall has closed the city's bridges, at the village of Thibaniya, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
