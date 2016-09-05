Edition:
Mon Sep 5, 2016

Bridget Jones's Baby premiere

Renee Zellweger arrives for the world premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
1 / 16
Singer Jamelia Niela Davis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
2 / 16
Emma Thompson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
3 / 16
Singer Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
4 / 16
Colin Firth arrives with his wife Olivia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
5 / 16
Sarah Solemani. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
6 / 16
Patrick Dempsey is greeted by Joanna Scanlan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
7 / 16
Actor Patrick Dempsey arrives with his family. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
8 / 16
Renee Zellweger. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
9 / 16
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
10 / 16
Actress Sally Phillips. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
11 / 16
Actor Freddie Fox. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
12 / 16
Author Helen Fielding. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
13 / 16
Actress Gemma Jones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
14 / 16
Actor James Callis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
15 / 16
Director Sharon Maguire. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
16 / 16
