Bridget Jones's Baby premiere
Renee Zellweger arrives for the world premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Jamelia Niela Davis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Emma Thompson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Singer Ellie Goulding. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Colin Firth arrives with his wife Olivia. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sarah Solemani. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Patrick Dempsey is greeted by Joanna Scanlan. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Patrick Dempsey arrives with his family. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Renee Zellweger. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Laura Bailey. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Sally Phillips. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor Freddie Fox. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Author Helen Fielding. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actress Gemma Jones. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Actor James Callis. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Director Sharon Maguire. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
