Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 1:40pm EDT

Bridging the continents

Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Workers climb up to a tower of the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides, is pictured during the opening ceremony in Istanbul. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Workers sit at the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A riot police stands guard during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides, in Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A general view shows the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, the third Bosphorus bridge linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, Turkey. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
