Britain's Brexit battle

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Saturday, May 14, 2016
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016

A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Friday, May 20, 2016
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016

Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016

A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Tuesday, May 03, 2016
A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016

A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2016
A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016

A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016

A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016

A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Saturday, May 28, 2016
A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016

A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Sunday, May 29, 2016
A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
