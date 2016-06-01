Britain's Brexit battle
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron speaks at a "Stronger In" campaign rally at a school in Witney, southern England. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
A woman hands out leaflets campaigning to stay in Europe for the BREXIT vote in London. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
Branded fudge is seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Former London Mayor Boris Johnson holds up a Cornish pasty during the launch of the Vote Leave bus campaign, in favour of Britain leaving the European Union, in Truro, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Chelsea Pensioner passes in front of the UK Independence Party (UKIP) pro-brexit campaign bus, parked in front of the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter wears a branded t-shirt at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporter holding banners cross the road during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Badges and stickers are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A banner encouraging people to support a local Brexit campaign hangs on the side of a building in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Slogans from the Vote Leave campaign are projected on to the base of Edinburgh Castle, Scotland. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
A branded balloon and mug are seen in the office of pro-Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters hold placards during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A girl runs past a Vote Leave sign, protruding from the garden of a house in Altrincham. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A worker answers a telephone in the office of Brexit group pressure group "Leave.eu" in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A slogan of the "Vote Leave" campaign is projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover urging people to support leaving the EU. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Posters promoting to keep Britain in the European Union are placed in a window in London. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Branded mugs are displayed at a "Vote In - Another Europe is Possible " rally in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter speaks to a passer by during a Vote Leave event outside the Chelsea Flower Show in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A supporter wears a rosette during a "Labour In for Britain" campaign event in London. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Next Slideshows
The scourge of illegal gold mining
Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant illegal gold mining.
Uproar over gorilla shooting
Animal lovers are outraged after zookeepers shot to death 17-year-old gorilla Harambe at the Cincinnati Zoo when a boy climbed into its enclosure.
Warriors defeat Thunder in Game 7
The Golden State Warriors head to the NBA Finals.
Inside the tunnels of Islamic State
Tunnels used by Islamic State militants in Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.