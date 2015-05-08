Edition:
Britain's dead-heat election

The results of exit polls are projected on to the side of Broadcasting House, the headquarters of the BBC, after voting closed in Britain's general election, in central London, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Supporters of the Scottish National Party celebrate results at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Supporters of the Scottish National Party celebrate results at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron greets supporters as he arrives at the counting centre for his local constituency as ballots are tallied in Britain's general election in Witney, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Alex Salmond, the former Scottish National Party who is now running for Parliament, speaks to television journalists at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
United Kingdom Independence Party MP Douglas Carswell arrives at the counting centre where he is fighting to keep his seat in Britain's general election, in Clacton, May 8, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An electoral worker empties a ballot box after polls closed in Britain's general election at a counting centre in Doncaster, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An electoral worker counts ballots as polls close in Britain's general election, at a counting centre in Sheffiled, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A ballot is held up for count staff to check at Winter Gardens after polls closed in Britain's general election, in Margate, southeast England, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ballots are counted for South Thanet at Winter Gardens after polls closed in Britain's general election, in Margate, southeast England, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An electoral worker empties a ballot box after polls closed in Britain's general election at a counting centre in Glasgow, Scotland, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An electoral worker with a Scottish Saltire painted on her finger nails counts ballots after polls closed in Britain's general election at a counting centre in Aberdeen, Scotland, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Polling station workers place signs outside a polling station in Islington, in London, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Prime Minister David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Labour Party leader Ed Miliband arrives to vote with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A man works out on a punch bag in East Hull Boxing Club as people arrive to cast their votes in Hull, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
An advertising van with images of David Cameron and Ed Miliband drives around Parliament Square, central London, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), leaves after voting at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg arrives to vote with his wife Miriam Gonzalez Durantez at a polling station in Sheffield, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, waves as she stands with her husband Peter Murrell after voting in Broomhouse, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
A dog stands outside a polling station in central London, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Protesters hold up placards and a banner as David Cameron and his wife Samantha leave a polling station after voting in Spelsbury, central England, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Ed Miliband leaves after voting with his wife Justine in Doncaster, northern England, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Scottish Labour Party leader Jim Murphy gestures as he arrives to cast his vote in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Scotland's former First Minister, Alex Salmond (2nd R), arrives with supporters at a polling station in Ellon, Scotland, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Chelsea pensioners walk to cast their vote in London, Britain, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Nigel Farage gestures as he arrives to vote at his polling station in Ramsgate, southeast England, May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Poll clerks are seen in a public launderette being used as a polling station in Oxford, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
The Big Ben clocktower and the Houses of Parliament are seen in the early morning in central London, Britain May 7, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
