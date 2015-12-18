Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 11:45am EST

Britain's last deep coal mine

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in...more

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Mine workers walk towards the pit head at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. Kellingley is the last deep coal mine to close in England, bringing to an end centuries of coal mining in Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
2 / 16
A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A graffitied For Sale sits under the road sign for Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Oli Scarff/Pool
Close
4 / 16
Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miner Kevin McDonagh holds the last piece of coal he cut as he leaves after his last shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 16
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool

Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners leave after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/John Giles/Pool
Close
6 / 16
A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A worker repairs miners lamps in a workshop at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 16
Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Coal pours on to a heap at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 16
A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A message is seen chalked on to a notice board at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 16
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 16
Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners' headlamps are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 16
A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
A man stands next to a memorial outside Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 16
Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Mine workers greet each other during a shift change at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 16
Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Workers time cards are seen at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 16
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, December 18, 2015
Miners pose for a group picture after working the final shift at Kellingley Colliery on its last day of operation in north Yorkshire, England, December 18, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 16
Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Night falls over UK Coal's Kellingley Colliery north Britain, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Next Slideshows

Moses' Mountain views

Moses' Mountain views

Tourists visit the summit of Egypt's Mount Sinai, also known as Mount Moses.

Dec 18 2015
Pictures of the year: Aerials

Pictures of the year: Aerials

Images from above in 2015.

Dec 18 2015
Mother Teresa to be made saint

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Pope Francis has cleared the way to sainthood for Mother Teresa by approving a decree recognizing a second miracle attributed to her intercession with God.

Dec 18 2015
Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

U.S. citizens' visits to Cuba are up 71 percent so far this year.

Dec 17 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast