Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Mar 5, 2015 | 12:54pm EST

Britain's next top dog

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
1 / 18
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
2 / 18
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
3 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
4 / 18
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
5 / 18
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 18
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 18
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 18
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 18
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Irish Setters rest on their benches during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 18
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman shows an American Cocker Spaniel during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 18
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 18
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 18
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 18
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Weimaraner looks from under a blanket during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 18
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog poses for its owner on arrival for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 18
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple
Close
17 / 18
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman pushes two dogs in a pram during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Next Slideshows

Inside a heroin den

Inside a heroin den

Drug cartels have turned Kenya into a transit route for narcotics, spilling drugs onto the local market.

Mar 05 2015
Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling's circus elephants

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus plans to eliminate its elephant acts by 2018 amid public outcry over animal rights.

Mar 05 2015
China's Congress meets

China's Congress meets

Tight security in Beijing as military, political and ethnic minority delegates arrive for China's National People's Congress.

Mar 05 2015
Life on the Woolwich ferry

Life on the Woolwich ferry

Woolwich, in southeast London, has been the site of a river crossing since Saxon times. It is now home to a free ferry service transporting passengers and...

Mar 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast