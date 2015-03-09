Edition:
Britain's next top dog

Handler Rebecca Cross poses with Knopa the Scottish Terrier after winning Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Handler Rebecca Cross shows Knopa the Scottish Terrier to the Best in Show judge during the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Dogue de Bordeauxs stand on their benches during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A Japanese Shiba Inu sleeps during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Standard Poodle is groomed during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A demonstrator is removed from the floor by security during the Best in Show on the last day of Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A handler with a paw print tattoo on her leg shows a Shih Tzu during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A handler celebrates the first place awarded to his Mastiff during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Bearded Collies sit on their grooming tables during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A handler runs a Great Dane during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Japanese Spitz look out from their pen during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A groom stands with a dog comb in her hair during the last day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A Great Dane jumps up as it arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Glenda John sports tattoos of Sheltand Sheepdog during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A woman grooms an Alaskan Malamute during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Arthur Ward stands with his Pyrenean Mountain Dog Cody during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog looks from inside a trade stand during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
Philip Larsson, aged 3, pulls toy dogs as he arrives for the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A Mastiff is shown to the judge during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, central England, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A woman sitting with Weimaraners applies makeup during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Retriever looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives on a bus for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A Hungarian Vizsla is shown to the judge during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man wearing a dog print waistcoat arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog from the Irish obedience team looks from its bench during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Women look at t-shirts during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A dog arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A man sits with two Hungarian Vizla during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Owners take photographs of their dogs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
A woman sports dog paw print tattoos during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, March 5, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staple

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
