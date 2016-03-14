Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Mar 14, 2016 | 2:00pm EDT

Britain's next top dog

Handler Marie Burns (unseen) shows Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Handler Marie Burns (unseen) shows Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Handler Marie Burns (unseen) shows Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
1 / 20
Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Handler Marie Burns poses with Devon, the West Highland white terrier, after winning Best in Show on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
2 / 20
Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
Handler Marie Burns and Devon, the West Highland White Terrier, winner of Best in Show, are congratulated by Charley Donaldson and Hazel, the Whippet who received Reserve, on the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
3 / 20
An Ibizan Hound is inspected by a judge during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

An Ibizan Hound is inspected by a judge during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An Ibizan Hound is inspected by a judge during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
4 / 20
An Ibizan Hound looks at a baby during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

An Ibizan Hound looks at a baby during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2016
An Ibizan Hound looks at a baby during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 13, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
5 / 20
An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
An Irish Setter stands on its bench during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
6 / 20
English Setters rest during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

English Setters rest during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
English Setters rest during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
7 / 20
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A handler shows a Maltese during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
8 / 20
Rumba, a Wire Haired Dachshund stands in a shaft of light during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Rumba, a Wire Haired Dachshund stands in a shaft of light during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Rumba, a Wire Haired Dachshund stands in a shaft of light during the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
9 / 20
Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Dee Milligan-Bott who claimed her dog was poisoned at Crufts 2015, shows an Irish Setter the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
10 / 20
Fenix the Hungarian Vizsla arrives the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Fenix the Hungarian Vizsla arrives the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2016
Fenix the Hungarian Vizsla arrives the second day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 11, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
11 / 20
A man stands with his Dalmatians during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man stands with his Dalmatians during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man stands with his Dalmatians during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
12 / 20
Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Yorkshire Terriers are shown during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
13 / 20
A handler shows a Standard Poodle during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A handler shows a Standard Poodle during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A handler shows a Standard Poodle during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
14 / 20
Dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Dogs are judged during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
15 / 20
A Chihuahua is held during judging on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Chihuahua is held during judging on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A Chihuahua is held during judging on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
16 / 20
Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
Manchester Terriers Betty and Mable arrive for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
17 / 20
A man arrives with a cage of Papillons on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man arrives with a cage of Papillons on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man arrives with a cage of Papillons on the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
18 / 20
A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A Dogue de Bordeaux arrives for the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
19 / 20
A man and a boy sleep near their German Spitzs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

A man and a boy sleep near their German Spitzs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2016
A man and a boy sleep near their German Spitzs during the first day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain March 10, 2016. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Next Slideshows

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Remembering Nancy Reagan

Family and friends pay tribute to former first lady Nancy Reagan.

Mar 09 2016
Animal mother and child

Animal mother and child

Adorable offspring in the animal kingdom.

Mar 09 2016
Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

Indonesia's rare solar eclipse

Indonesia last experienced a total eclipse in 1983 and will have to wait another 33 years for the next.

Mar 09 2016
Iditarod race across Alaska

Iditarod race across Alaska

Mushers from around the world embark on the first leg of Alaska's gruelling Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

Mar 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast