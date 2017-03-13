Britain's next top dog
American Cocker Spaniel Miami poses with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show during the final day of the Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, Britain. REUTERS/Darren Staples
American Cocker Spaniel Miami runs with its handler Jason Lynn after being awarded best in show. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Katie McCloughlin lies with Topsy, her English Setter. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man eats in front of his Basset Hounds. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman kisses her American Cocker Spaniel. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Standard Poodle jumps up as it is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A British Bulldog looks from its bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Sky (L) and Tina Westwood cuddle their Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Elsa. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Nova Scotia Duck Tolling dogs sit on their bench. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with an Italian Spinone. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Pointers are judged. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Father Michael Doherty shows his Weimaraner. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with her Basset Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man shows an Irish Wolfhound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Maltese yawns. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man sits on the cage containing his Pugs. REUTERS/Darren Staples
An Irish Wolfhound looks at a Dachshund. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Men arrive with their dogs. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman laughs as she grooms a Toy Poodle. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Standard Poodle is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A man with a tattoo watches the judging of the Staffordshire Bul Terriers. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Chow Chow is groomed. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A woman sits with an Afghan Hound. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A Dachshund is shown. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in...
Wild boars overrun deserted Fukushima town
Hundreds of wild boars, which have been known to attack people when enraged, now pose an unexpected nuisance for residents returning to towns evacuated after...
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Fleeing South Sudan's civil war
Refugees flee South Sudan's ethnically charged civil war as reports of mass killings emerge.
Erdogan's Turkey
Ahead of Sunday's referendum on broadening President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, a look back at the influential leader's time in office.
Babies starve as Mosul war grinds on
A growing number of children from Mosul are showing signs of malnutrition as the conflict between Islamic State militants and Iraqi forces grinds on.
Commoner Queen
Moments when Queen Elizabeth is more civilian than royalty.
Dancing with the Irish
Behind the scenes at the largest Irish dancing competition in the world with over 5,000 competitors in Dublin, Ireland.
Gun battles in Lebanon refugee camp
Palestinian leaders vow to break up an armed Islamist group involved in clashes with security forces inside the volatile Ain el-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Fire ravages French migrant camp
A fire razed most of the Grande-Synthe migrant camp in northern France overnight after fighting among its inhabitants left several people injured.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.