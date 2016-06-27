Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jun 27, 2016 | 5:00pm EDT

Britain's rock of Gibraltar

People enter the British territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain June 24, 2016. Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union but were outnumbered in the referendum and now face the consequences. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People enter the British territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain June 24, 2016. Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union but...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
People enter the British territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, Spain June 24, 2016. Gibraltarians voted overwhelmingly in favor of Britain remaining in the European Union but were outnumbered in the referendum and now face the consequences. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
1 / 22
A worker places the Union Jack flag on the facade of a shop at Casesmates square in Gibraltar, June 16, 2016. The peninsula on Spain's south coast, a British territory since 1713 known to its 30,000 residents as "the Rock", is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish relations. Spain has long claimed sovereignty over the enclave. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A worker places the Union Jack flag on the facade of a shop at Casesmates square in Gibraltar, June 16, 2016. The peninsula on Spain's south coast, a British territory since 1713 known to its 30,000 residents as "the Rock", is a major point of...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A worker places the Union Jack flag on the facade of a shop at Casesmates square in Gibraltar, June 16, 2016. The peninsula on Spain's south coast, a British territory since 1713 known to its 30,000 residents as "the Rock", is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish relations. Spain has long claimed sovereignty over the enclave. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
2 / 22
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of Gibraltar at sunrise as seen from La Atunara port, southern Spain August 18, 2013. Spain will seek to jointly govern Gibraltar with Britain following the British vote to leave the European Union, Spain's acting foreign minister said on Friday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of Gibraltar at sunrise as seen from La Atunara port, southern Spain August 18, 2013. Spain will seek to jointly govern Gibraltar with Britain following the British vote to leave the European Union,...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
A cloud partially covers the tip of the Rock of Gibraltar at sunrise as seen from La Atunara port, southern Spain August 18, 2013. Spain will seek to jointly govern Gibraltar with Britain following the British vote to leave the European Union, Spain's acting foreign minister said on Friday. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
3 / 22
Pedestrians and drivers wait to cross the road of the Gibraltar International Airport as a British Royal Air Force plane taxis on the tarmac after landing in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Pedestrians and drivers wait to cross the road of the Gibraltar International Airport as a British Royal Air Force plane taxis on the tarmac after landing in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016....more

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Pedestrians and drivers wait to cross the road of the Gibraltar International Airport as a British Royal Air Force plane taxis on the tarmac after landing in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
4 / 22
Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Pedestrians cross the tarmac at Gibraltar International Airport in front of the Rock near the border with Spain in the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, historically claimed by Spain, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
5 / 22
A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with Spain was rejected by around 99 percent of Gibraltarians in a referendum in 2002. "Let others make irrelevant noises about flying flags over our Rock if they want to waste their breath. Such ideas will never prosper," he said. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with Spain was rejected by around 99 percent of Gibraltarians in a referendum in 2002. "Let others make irrelevant noises about flying flags over our Rock if they want to waste their breath. Such ideas will never prosper," he said. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
6 / 22
An elderly woman hides as she cleans the door of a house in Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. The majority of people living in Gibraltar - designated as a British Overseas Territory - are British citizens with British passports, although thousands of Spaniards cross from mainland Spain every day for work. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

An elderly woman hides as she cleans the door of a house in Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. The majority of people living in Gibraltar - designated as a British Overseas Territory - are British citizens with British passports, although thousands of...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
An elderly woman hides as she cleans the door of a house in Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. The majority of people living in Gibraltar - designated as a British Overseas Territory - are British citizens with British passports, although thousands of Spaniards cross from mainland Spain every day for work. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
7 / 22
Fishermen clean their fishes at La Atunara port, southern Spain, August 16, 2013. Spain's acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said Spain would push to keep Gibraltar out of any general Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union and will aim for bilateral talks to seek co-sovereignty and eventually Spanish control of the peninsula. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Fishermen clean their fishes at La Atunara port, southern Spain, August 16, 2013. Spain's acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said Spain would push to keep Gibraltar out of any general Brexit negotiations between Britain and the...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2013
Fishermen clean their fishes at La Atunara port, southern Spain, August 16, 2013. Spain's acting foreign minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo said Spain would push to keep Gibraltar out of any general Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union and will aim for bilateral talks to seek co-sovereignty and eventually Spanish control of the peninsula. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
8 / 22
A woman plays a guitar at a port in Gibraltar, August 14, 2013. Britain rejects any notion of Spanish sovereignty against the wishes of the people of Gibraltar, one of the most prosperous regions in Europe with a thriving economy based on financial services, tourism and Internet gambling. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman plays a guitar at a port in Gibraltar, August 14, 2013. Britain rejects any notion of Spanish sovereignty against the wishes of the people of Gibraltar, one of the most prosperous regions in Europe with a thriving economy based on financial...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 14, 2013
A woman plays a guitar at a port in Gibraltar, August 14, 2013. Britain rejects any notion of Spanish sovereignty against the wishes of the people of Gibraltar, one of the most prosperous regions in Europe with a thriving economy based on financial services, tourism and Internet gambling. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
9 / 22
Gibraltarian women stand next to the closed "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office as they wait for the start of a wedding outside a church, June 24, 2016. The mood was subdued in Gibraltar on Friday, with people apprehensive and confused about what the result may mean for the movement of labor and capital over the border with Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Gibraltarian women stand next to the closed "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office as they wait for the start of a wedding outside a church, June 24, 2016. The mood was subdued in Gibraltar on Friday, with people apprehensive and confused...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Gibraltarian women stand next to the closed "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign office as they wait for the start of a wedding outside a church, June 24, 2016. The mood was subdued in Gibraltar on Friday, with people apprehensive and confused about what the result may mean for the movement of labor and capital over the border with Spain. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
10 / 22
Vehicles wait in line to enter Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Vehicles wait in line to enter Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 10, 2015
Vehicles wait in line to enter Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
11 / 22
A woman shows passports to a Gibraltarian police officer as she and a man cross the border with Spain, in a car, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman shows passports to a Gibraltarian police officer as she and a man cross the border with Spain, in a car, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A woman shows passports to a Gibraltarian police officer as she and a man cross the border with Spain, in a car, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
12 / 22
Members of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster throw a sacks of potatoes after arriving at Gibraltar bay August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Members of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster throw a sacks of potatoes after arriving at Gibraltar bay August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2013
Members of the British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster throw a sacks of potatoes after arriving at Gibraltar bay August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
13 / 22
British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom L) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (top L) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (R) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom L) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (top L) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (R) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, August...more

Reuters / Monday, August 19, 2013
British Royal Navy frigate HMS Westminster (bottom L) and the British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Lyme Bay (top L) are seen docked as British Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay (R) is towed towards the port after arriving at Gibraltar bay, August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
14 / 22
A woman exchanges English Pound notes for Euros notes at a money exchange office in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman exchanges English Pound notes for Euros notes at a money exchange office in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
A woman exchanges English Pound notes for Euros notes at a money exchange office in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
15 / 22
Clive (2nd L), a Gibraltarian citizen, drinks wine with his friends, Mary (L) from Scotland, Roger (R) from Britain and Michelle from Ireland at a the terrace of a bar at Casemates Square in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Clive (2nd L), a Gibraltarian citizen, drinks wine with his friends, Mary (L) from Scotland, Roger (R) from Britain and Michelle from Ireland at a the terrace of a bar at Casemates Square in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Clive (2nd L), a Gibraltarian citizen, drinks wine with his friends, Mary (L) from Scotland, Roger (R) from Britain and Michelle from Ireland at a the terrace of a bar at Casemates Square in Gibraltar, June 24, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
16 / 22
Justo Marquez, 50, carries a cross during peace march as he walks along the road of the Gibraltar International airport, after entering the British territory, at its border with Spain, September 1, 2013. Marquez marched from Malaga to resolve Spain's dispute with Gibraltar by carrying a three-meter high cross on an 135km (83 miles) peace march to The Rock. The sign reads, "No more hunger. No more war. Peace in the world". REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Justo Marquez, 50, carries a cross during peace march as he walks along the road of the Gibraltar International airport, after entering the British territory, at its border with Spain, September 1, 2013. Marquez marched from Malaga to resolve Spain's...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 01, 2013
Justo Marquez, 50, carries a cross during peace march as he walks along the road of the Gibraltar International airport, after entering the British territory, at its border with Spain, September 1, 2013. Marquez marched from Malaga to resolve Spain's dispute with Gibraltar by carrying a three-meter high cross on an 135km (83 miles) peace march to The Rock. The sign reads, "No more hunger. No more war. Peace in the world". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
17 / 22
Spanish fishermen with their relatives in a fishing boat take part in a protest at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Spanish fishermen with their relatives in a fishing boat take part in a protest at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
Spanish fishermen with their relatives in a fishing boat take part in a protest at the site where an artificial reef was built by Gibraltar with concrete blocks, in Algeciras bay, La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
18 / 22
Women sit next to "voladores" or flying fish, hung to dry outside their home, near La Atunara port in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women sit next to "voladores" or flying fish, hung to dry outside their home, near La Atunara port in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2013
Women sit next to "voladores" or flying fish, hung to dry outside their home, near La Atunara port in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
19 / 22
People enjoy the beach at Catalan Bay, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People enjoy the beach at Catalan Bay, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Monday, August 12, 2013
People enjoy the beach at Catalan Bay, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
20 / 22
Women ride their horses at sunset along a street in La Linea de la Concepcion, near Gibraltar, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Women ride their horses at sunset along a street in La Linea de la Concepcion, near Gibraltar, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Saturday, August 17, 2013
Women ride their horses at sunset along a street in La Linea de la Concepcion, near Gibraltar, southern Spain August 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
21 / 22
A woman walks past a clothes shop at Main Street, in downtown Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A woman walks past a clothes shop at Main Street, in downtown Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Thursday, May 26, 2016
A woman walks past a clothes shop at Main Street, in downtown Gibraltar, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Deadly West Virginia floods

Deadly West Virginia floods

Next Slideshows

Deadly West Virginia floods

Deadly West Virginia floods

The worst flooding in more than a century hits West Virginia killing at least 24 people.

Jun 27 2016
Pride in the U.S.A.

Pride in the U.S.A.

Gay Pride parades across the U.S. pay tribute to the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Jun 26 2016
Scotland at the crossroads

Scotland at the crossroads

A second Scottish independence referendum is "highly likely", First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, raising the prospect that the United Kingdom could tear...

Jun 24 2016
Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood

Erskine Fire scorches neighborhood

A fast-moving central California wildfire has killed two people and destroyed 100 structures, prompting the governor to declare a state of emergency.

Jun 24 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast