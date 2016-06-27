Britain's rock of Gibraltar

A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with...more

A man from Gibraltar looks on after the end of a "Gibraltar stronger in Europe" campaign event, June 16, 2016. Chief Minister of Gibraltar Fabian Picardo told the territory's parliament there would be no talks on such a deal. Co-sovereignty with Spain was rejected by around 99 percent of Gibraltarians in a referendum in 2002. "Let others make irrelevant noises about flying flags over our Rock if they want to waste their breath. Such ideas will never prosper," he said. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

