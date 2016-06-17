British MP Jo Cox killed

Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her...more

Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough

