British MP Jo Cox killed

Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Women's shoes and a handbag lie on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. British lawmaker Jo Cox, 41, died on Thursday after being shot and stabbed in her constituency in northern England, prompting the suspension of campaigning for next week's EU referendum. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox in Westminster. Cox, a Cambridge University graduate, spent a decade working in a variety of roles with aid agency Oxfam, including head of policy, head of humanitarian campaigning based in New York and head of its European office in Brussels. She was known for her work on women's issues, and won election for Labour in northern England's Batley and Spen district at the 2015 general election. Yui Mok/Press Association/Handout via REUTERS
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers collect a woman's shoes on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. West Yorkshire regional police said she had been shot and stabbed. They said a 52-year-old man was arrested by officers nearby and weapons including a firearm recovered. The motive for the attack was not immediately known. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Labour MP Yvette Cooper (C) hugs a priest at St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. "The whole of the Labour Party and Labour family - and indeed the whole country - will be in shock at the horrific murder of Jo Cox today," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said in a statement. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news." REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A forensics police officer works behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. Prime Minister David Cameron said the killing of Cox, who was married with two children and had worked on U.S. President Barack Obama's 2008 election campaign, was a tragedy. "We have lost a great star," the Conservative prime minister said in a statement. "She was a great campaigning MP with huge compassion, with a big heart. It is dreadful, dreadful news." REUTERS/Phil Noble
People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People view tributes for Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London. Police said a 77-year-old man was also assaulted in the incident and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Medical equipment lies on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall near Leeds. One witness said a man had pulled an old or makeshift gun from a bag and had fired twice. "I saw a lady on the floor like on the beach with her arms straight and her knees up and blood all over the face," Hichem Ben-Abdallah told reporters. "She wasn't making any noise, but clearly she was in agony." REUTERS/Craig Brough
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense organization". REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
People leave St Peter's Church after a vigil in memory of Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. BBC TV and other media showed a picture of the alleged suspect, a balding white man, being apprehended by police. British media reports citing witnesses said the attacker had shouted out "Britain First", which is the name of a right-wing group that describes itself on its website as "a patriotic political party and street defense organization". REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police forensics officer walks outside the home of a man who was arrested after Labour MP Jo Cox was attacked in her constituency near Leeds. Dee Collins, the Temporary Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, said a full investigation was under way into the motive for the attack. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Tributes for Jo Cox are displayed on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A police officer carries bunches of flowers at the scene of the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A woman places candles in tribute to Jo Cox on Parliament Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Neil Hall
A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A card in tribute to Jo Cox is seen near the scene where she was killed in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Mourners embrace during a vigil in memory of Jo Cox at St Peter's Church in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Forensics police officers stand next women's shoes and a handbag on the ground behind a police cordon in Birstall. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police forensics officers work in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police and forensics investigators stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Batley and Spen MP Jo Cox is seen in an undated handout image. Press Association/ Handout via REUTERS
Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Police stand behind a cordon in Birstall near Leeds. REUTERS/Craig Brough
Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Jo Cox is seen during a charity event in Westminster June 6, 2016. Yui Mok/PRESS ASSOCIATION via REUTERS
