British retirees who call Spain home

British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Even those who qualified for Spanish...more

British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Even those who qualified for Spanish citizenship would need to renounce their UK citizenship, a tough decision for many reasons. For example, their estates would become subject to Spain's more prescriptive inheritance laws. Under Spanish law, foreigners resident in Spain for five years or more could be eligible for access to state health care regardless of current EU arrangements, but that too is not certain to be a safety net for ailing pensioners post-Brexit. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close