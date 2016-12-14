Edition:
British retirees who call Spain home

British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of British retirees in Spain are worried that they might lose their free access to Spanish health care, currently assured by European Union law, as a result of Britain's exit from the bloc. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 15, 2016. Tens of thousands of British retirees in Spain are worried that they might lose their free access to Spanish health care, currently assured by European Union law, as a result of Britain's exit from the bloc.
British retirees living in Spain play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 17, 2016. Britons retiring to Spain are attracted not only by a warm climate and Mediterranean lifestyle but also by free access to a well-regarded health system, with London ultimately picking up the bill by refunding Madrid for their health costs. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 17, 2016. Britons retiring to Spain are attracted not only by a warm climate and Mediterranean lifestyle but also by free access to a well-regarded health system, with London ultimately picking up the bill by refunding Madrid for their health costs.
British women take photos of themselves with a statue of a burro taxi (donkey taxi) during their holidays in Mijas, near Malaga. It is unclear if that EU-mandated arrangement will continue as the issue is likely to become tangled in divorce negotiations set to begin by March. Pensioners meanwhile worry they may have to return to Britain's stretched health system, another example of unintended Brexit consequences rippling across Europe. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British women take photos of themselves with a statue of a burro taxi (donkey taxi) during their holidays in Mijas, near Malaga. It is unclear if that EU-mandated arrangement will continue as the issue is likely to become tangled in divorce negotiations set to begin by March. Pensioners meanwhile worry they may have to return to Britain's stretched health system, another example of unintended Brexit consequences rippling across Europe.
A woman holds a banner after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group for British retirees living in Spain, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. A return of ailing pensioners to Britain would threaten to further strain its National Health Service (NHS) where patients can wait for hours in hospital corridors before they are treated - not an outcome envisaged by Brexit campaigners. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A woman holds a banner after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group for British retirees living in Spain, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. A return of ailing pensioners to Britain would threaten to further strain its National Health Service (NHS) where patients can wait for hours in hospital corridors before they are treated - not an outcome envisaged by Brexit campaigners.
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. The Brexit campaign had argued the NHS would benefit from a break with the EU, saying funds no longer spent abroad on EU projects could be freed up to boost health funding at home. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. The Brexit campaign had argued the NHS would benefit from a break with the EU, saying funds no longer spent abroad on EU projects could be freed up to boost health funding at home.
A group of British retirees walk during a touristic tour as they enjoy their holiday in Mijas. Spain is the most popular European retirement destination for Britons, home to around 300,000. Around a third of them are aged over 65. Together, Spain and Portugal account for almost a quarter of all Britons living in Europe, U.N. data shows. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A group of British retirees walk during a touristic tour as they enjoy their holiday in Mijas. Spain is the most popular European retirement destination for Britons, home to around 300,000. Around a third of them are aged over 65. Together, Spain and Portugal account for almost a quarter of all Britons living in Europe, U.N. data shows.
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, walks next to a group of Spanish pensioners in La Cala de Mijas, near Malaga. Swatridge's spine is held together by titanium pins and plates since breaking her back over 10 years ago. She needs regular check-ups and takes prescription drugs for illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, walks next to a group of Spanish pensioners in La Cala de Mijas, near Malaga. Swatridge's spine is held together by titanium pins and plates since breaking her back over 10 years ago. She needs regular check-ups and takes prescription drugs for illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.
A British retiree living in Spain holds poker cards while playing bingo with other compatriots after winning a cookies package as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. British Prime Minister Theresa May has pushed for an "early resolution" to the anxiety facing foreign residents. But EU leaders have ruled out talks on mutual residence rights until she triggers the exit process under Article 50 of the EU treaty. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A British retiree living in Spain holds poker cards while playing bingo with other compatriots after winning a cookies package as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. British Prime Minister Theresa May has pushed for an "early resolution" to the anxiety facing foreign residents. But EU leaders have ruled out talks on mutual residence rights until she triggers the exit process under Article 50 of the EU treaty.
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britain is by far the biggest user of Spain's state-funded, universal health care system amongst foreign nationals, social security figures show, running up a bill over three times greater than the next biggest users, the French, last year. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britain is by far the biggest user of Spain's state-funded, universal health care system amongst foreign nationals, social security figures show, running up a bill over three times greater than the next biggest users, the French, last year.
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, outside the Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britons cost Spain 285 million euros (240 million pounds) in health care last year, including tourists and pensioners and accounting for nearly half of Spain's total spend on foreign European Union nationals. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, outside the Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britons cost Spain 285 million euros (240 million pounds) in health care last year, including tourists and pensioners and accounting for nearly half of Spain's total spend on foreign European Union nationals.
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, poses for a photo before she enters to a public hospital for a vaccination in La Cala de Mijas. "I'd have to go back to the UK, I'd have no choice," Swatridge, who sold her house in Britain to move to Spain 13 years ago, said after attending a meeting of pensioners with similar concerns in the southern coastal town of Mijas. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, poses for a photo before she enters to a public hospital for a vaccination in La Cala de Mijas. "I'd have to go back to the UK, I'd have no choice," Swatridge, who sold her house in Britain to move to Spain 13 years ago, said after attending a meeting of pensioners with similar concerns in the southern coastal town of Mijas.
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Under rules governed by European law, Spain and Britain compensate each other for their citizens' medical care bills. This more or less covers costs on an annual basis, Spanish social security figures from the last nine years show. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Under rules governed by European law, Spain and Britain compensate each other for their citizens' medical care bills. This more or less covers costs on an annual basis, Spanish social security figures from the last nine years show.
British retirees play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga. A British government spokeswoman said nothing had yet been decided on the future of reciprocal healthcare arrangements, adding that Britain remained a full EU member with all the accompanying rights until exit negotiations were concluded. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga. A British government spokeswoman said nothing had yet been decided on the future of reciprocal healthcare arrangements, adding that Britain remained a full EU member with all the accompanying rights until exit negotiations were concluded.
A British retiree living in Spain wins a bottle of wine while playing bingo with other compatriots as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. Spain will seek an agreement with Britain for it to continue reimbursing Madrid for the healthcare of Britons, former Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo of the ruling People's Party said in September. Without such an agreement, pensioners have no guarantee that Spain will continue to give them free access to health care. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A British retiree living in Spain wins a bottle of wine while playing bingo with other compatriots as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. Spain will seek an agreement with Britain for it to continue reimbursing Madrid for the healthcare of Britons, former Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo of the ruling People's Party said in September. Without such an agreement, pensioners have no guarantee that Spain will continue to give them free access to health care.
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Even those who qualified for Spanish citizenship would need to renounce their UK citizenship, a tough decision for many reasons. For example, their estates would become subject to Spain's more prescriptive inheritance laws. Under Spanish law, foreigners resident in Spain for five years or more could be eligible for access to state health care regardless of current EU arrangements, but that too is not certain to be a safety net for ailing pensioners post-Brexit. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Even those who qualified for Spanish citizenship would need to renounce their UK citizenship, a tough decision for many reasons. For example, their estates would become subject to Spain's more prescriptive inheritance laws. Under Spanish law, foreigners resident in Spain for five years or more could be eligible for access to state health care regardless of current EU arrangements, but that too is not certain to be a safety net for ailing pensioners post-Brexit.
