British retirees who call Spain home
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda, near Malaga, southern Spain, November...more
British retirees living in Spain play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga, southern Spain, November 17, 2016. Britons retiring to Spain are attracted not only by a warm climate and...more
British women take photos of themselves with a statue of a burro taxi (donkey taxi) during their holidays in Mijas, near Malaga. It is unclear if that EU-mandated arrangement will continue as the issue is likely to become tangled in divorce...more
A woman holds a banner after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group for British retirees living in Spain, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. A return of...more
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. The Brexit campaign had argued the NHS...more
A group of British retirees walk during a touristic tour as they enjoy their holiday in Mijas. Spain is the most popular European retirement destination for Britons, home to around 300,000. Around a third of them are aged over 65. Together, Spain and...more
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, walks next to a group of Spanish pensioners in La Cala de Mijas, near Malaga. Swatridge's spine is held together by titanium pins and plates since breaking her back over 10 years ago. She needs...more
A British retiree living in Spain holds poker cards while playing bingo with other compatriots after winning a cookies package as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. British Prime Minister Theresa May has...more
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britain is by far the biggest user of...more
British retirees living in Spain chat after an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, outside the Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Britons cost Spain 285 million...more
British retiree Judy Swatridge, 75, living in Spain, poses for a photo before she enters to a public hospital for a vaccination in La Cala de Mijas. "I'd have to go back to the UK, I'd have no choice," Swatridge, who sold her house in Britain to move...more
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Under rules governed by European law,...more
British retirees play bingo as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola, near Malaga. A British government spokeswoman said nothing had yet been decided on the future of reciprocal healthcare arrangements, adding...more
A British retiree living in Spain wins a bottle of wine while playing bingo with other compatriots as they gather for a coffee morning organised by a charity at a bar in Fuengirola. Spain will seek an agreement with Britain for it to continue...more
British retirees living in Spain listen during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about how to access Spanish healthcare and other legal issues, at Calahonda Baptist Church in Calahonda. Even those who qualified for Spanish...more
