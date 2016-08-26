Britney's back
Millennium Award recipient Britney Spears performs a medley of songs at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears, shown performing September 7, 2000 at the MTV Video Awards in New York. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Britney Spears poses for photographers with her Albums Artist of the Year award she won at the Billboard Music Awards December 5, 2000 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake of the group 'N Sync arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards January 8, 2001 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. REUTERS/Rose Prouser
Britney Spears and Steve Tyler from the band "Aerosmith" perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, January 28, 2001. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britney Spears performs September 6, 2001, at the MTV Music Awards in New York. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Bono from U2 kisses the hand of presenter Britney Spears as he accepts the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group at the 44th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles February 27, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Britney Spears performs with dancers at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, July 27, 2002. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Britney Spears presents a personal birthday present in the form of the Performer of the Millennium award to Michael Jackson at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York on August 29, 2002. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Britney Spears gets a kiss on the mouth from Madonna during the opening act of the MTV Video Music Awards at the Radio City Music Hall in New York, August 28, 2003. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Britney Spears performs 'Me Against The Music' at the opening of the 31st annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles, November 16, 2003. REUTERS/Ethan Miller
Britney Spears poses for photographers during an unveiling ceremony honoring Spears with the 2,242nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in Los Angeles, California November 17, 2003. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Britney Spears performs during a concert of her 'Onyx Hotel Tour' in Frankfurt May 14, 2004. REUTERS/Alex Grimm GRI/AA
Britney Spears drives her Mercedes Benz as she leaves the Stanley Mosk Courthouse garage after a child custody hearing with her ex-husband regarding her two sons in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas September 9, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Britney Spears is pictured with an unidentified man on Barrigona beach on the Pacific coast in Samara, Guanacaste, north of San Jose, Costa Rica, May 17, 2008. REUTERS/Rolando Aviles/Al Dia
Britney Spears accepts the award for Best Pop Video for "Piece of Me" at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles September 7, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Britney Spears performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California March 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Singer Britney Spears signs autographs at the premiere of "The Smurfs 2" at the Regency Village theatre in Los Angeles, California July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Britney Spears poses backstage with her Millennium Award at the Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
