Broadway debut of Hamilton
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Best-dressed list
Vanity Fair releases their annual International Best-Dressed List.
World's highest-paid actors
The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.
Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Bobbi Kristina Brown is buried alongside her mother Whitney Houston.
Jolie's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.