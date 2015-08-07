Edition:
United States
Fri Aug 7, 2015

Broadway debut of Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Director Spike Lee (R) and rapper Busta Rhymes (2nd R) stand in the crowd after watching "Hamilton," on opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda (5th R), actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," bows to the audience after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," thanks a member of his creative team after opening night of the play on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lin-Manuel Miranda, actor and creator of the of the play "Hamilton," addresses the audience after the plays opening night on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker arrives with her husband, Matthew Broderick, for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Vogue editor Anna Wintour arrives with designer Marc Jacobs for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Peter Dinklage arrives with his wife Erica Schmidt for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actor Samuel L. Jackson arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Jennifer Nettles arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Singer Jon Bon Jovi arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Rapper Busta Rhymes arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lea DeLaria arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Lucy Liu arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Judith Light arrives for the opening night of the play "Hamilton" on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Sally Field arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Musician Questlove arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Laverne Cox poses for a photograph with designer Marc Jacobs (R) and a guest as she arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Actress Susan Sarandon arrives for the opening night of the musical play "Hamilton," on Broadway in New York August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

