Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014 | 3:00pm EST

Brokeback Mountain opera

<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first published Brokeback Mountain in the New Yorker in 1997, the American writer said she did not suspect the tragic cowboy love story would go on to inspire an Oscar-winning film and even an opera. The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders caught the eye of American composer Charles Wuorinen for its potential as an opera, now set for its global debut in Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first...more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. When Annie Proulx first published Brokeback Mountain in the New Yorker in 1997, the American writer said she did not suspect the tragic cowboy love story would go on to inspire an Oscar-winning film and even an opera. The doomed romance between two Wyoming sheep herders caught the eye of American composer Charles Wuorinen for its potential as an opera, now set for its global debut in Madrid. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
1 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
2 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014....more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (R), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
3 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24,...more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), are silhouetted inside a tent as they perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
4 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
5 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
6 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
7 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014....more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose with a backdrop of Madrid prior to a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
8 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) front, and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), perform during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
9 / 13
<p>American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American composer Charles Wuorinen reads the score during a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
10 / 13
<p>American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American tenor Tom Randle (Jack Twist) (L), and Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch (Ennis del Mar), pose before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
11 / 13
<p>American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

American writer Annie Proulx poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
12 / 13
<p>Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh conditions of Brokeback that gave rise to the gay romance. REUTERS/Paul Hanna</p>

Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh...more

Tuesday, January 28, 2014

Belgian stage director Ivo van Hove poses before a dress rehearsal of the opera "Brokeback Mountain" at the Teatro Real in Madrid, January 24, 2014. Ivo van Hove projects real images of the mountain on an all-white stage that reflects the cold, harsh conditions of Brokeback that gave rise to the gay romance. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Next Slideshows

Tribute to the Beatles

Tribute to the Beatles

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr take the stage together to mark 50 years since The Beatles' legendary debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

Jan 28 2014
Bieber in Panama

Bieber in Panama

Justin Bieber trades Miami and a Lamborghini for a quad on the beach in Panama.

Jan 28 2014
Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger dies at 94

Pete Seeger, legendary American folk folk singer and a voice for social justice, dies at the age of 94.

Jan 28 2014
Best of the Grammys

Best of the Grammys

Highlights from the Grammy Awards.

Jan 27 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast