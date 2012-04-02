Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Apr 2, 2012 | 12:35pm EDT

Brooklyn Decker, Rihanna promote "Battleship"

<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (L-R) U.S. model Brooklyn Decker, Swedish actor Alexander Skarsgard, Canadian actor Taylor Kitsch and Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano walk onstage behind U.S. navy staff as they arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
1 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship" (from front to back) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch and Tadanobu Asano arrive for a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
2 / 18
<p>Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
3 / 18
<p>Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brooklyn Decker wears a cap during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
4 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch smiles during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
5 / 18
<p>Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
6 / 18
<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
7 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch speaks during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
8 / 18
<p>Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2,...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna (C), flanked by Tadanobu Asada (L) and U.S. director Peter Berg, wears a cap during a news conference to promote their film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
9 / 18
<p>Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Taylor Kitsch wears a cap during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
10 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012....more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, and Taylor Kitsch wear caps during a news conferenc atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
11 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
12 / 18
<p>Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Brooklyn Decker attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
13 / 18
<p>Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Rihanna smiles as she arrives for a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
14 / 18
<p>Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Peter Berg (L) speaks next to U.S. navy staff during a news conference to promote his film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
15 / 18
<p>Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Alexander Skarsgard speaks in front of a U.S. Navy F/A-18 Hornet during a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
16 / 18
<p>Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Monday, April 02, 2012

Tadanobu Asada attends a news conference to promote the film "Battleship" atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
17 / 18
<p>Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS...more

Monday, April 02, 2012

Cast members of the film "Battleship", (from L-R) Brooklyn Decker, Alexander Skarsgard, Taylor Kitsch, Tadanobu Asano, Rihanna and director Peter Berg pose with U.S. navy staffs during a news conference atop a flight deck of aircraft carrier USS George Washington at Yokosuka port, south of Tokyo April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Next Slideshows

Country Music Awards

Country Music Awards

Highlights from the Country Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Apr 02 2012
China fashion week

China fashion week

Backstage and collection highlights from Beijing.

Mar 30 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

Mar 29 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

Mar 29 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast