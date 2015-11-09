Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 1:55pm EST

Brooklyn's best beards

Adam Falandys from Massachusetts. Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts attended the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn to compete in 18 different categories. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Adam Falandys from Massachusetts. Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts attended the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn to compete in 18 different categories. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Adam Falandys from Massachusetts. Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts attended the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn to compete in 18 different categories. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
1 / 21
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
James Mcmahon from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
2 / 21
Overall winner, Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida, poses at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Overall winner, Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida, poses at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Overall winner, Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida, poses at the 2015 Just For Men National Beard and Moustache Championships in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
3 / 21
Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Scott Metts from Orlando, Florida. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
4 / 21
Rodger Snow from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Rodger Snow from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Rodger Snow from Pittsburgh. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
5 / 21
Adam Gazda from Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Adam Gazda from Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Adam Gazda from Newark, Delaware. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
6 / 21
Keith J. Haubrich from Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Keith J. Haubrich from Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Keith J. Haubrich from Seattle, Washington. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
7 / 21
Chris Bates from Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Chris Bates from Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Chris Bates from Detroit, Michigan. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
8 / 21
Scott Miller from Chicago. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Scott Miller from Chicago. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Scott Miller from Chicago. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
9 / 21
Contestants chat during intermission. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Contestants chat during intermission. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Contestants chat during intermission. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
10 / 21
Eric Brooks from Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Eric Brooks from Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Eric Brooks from Fort Collins, Colorado. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
11 / 21
Nayland Blake from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Nayland Blake from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Nayland Blake from Brooklyn. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
12 / 21
Daniel Lawlor poses. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Daniel Lawlor poses. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Daniel Lawlor poses. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
13 / 21
Justin Carroll from Middletown, Ohio. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Justin Carroll from Middletown, Ohio. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Justin Carroll from Middletown, Ohio. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
14 / 21
Baraa Barazi from Syria. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Baraa Barazi from Syria. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Baraa Barazi from Syria. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
15 / 21
John Morrow from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

John Morrow from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
John Morrow from Carlisle, Pennsylvania. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
16 / 21
M.J. Johnson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

M.J. Johnson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
M.J. Johnson from Minneapolis, Minnesota. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
17 / 21
Contestants groom their beards backstage. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Contestants groom their beards backstage. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Contestants groom their beards backstage. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
18 / 21
Contestants wave flags to commence the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Contestants wave flags to commence the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Contestants wave flags to commence the 2015 Just For Men National Beard & Moustache Championships. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
19 / 21
Ramesh Parekh and family watch contestants. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Ramesh Parekh and family watch contestants. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Ramesh Parekh and family watch contestants. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
20 / 21
Contestants show off their beards and moustaches. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Contestants show off their beards and moustaches. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
Contestants show off their beards and moustaches. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Russian athletics scandal

Russian athletics scandal

Next Slideshows

Russian athletics scandal

Russian athletics scandal

An international anti-doping commission recommended the Russian Athletics Federation be banned from competitions and that five athletes receive lifetime bans.

Nov 09 2015
China's pollution problem

China's pollution problem

China is widely assumed to be the world's largest carbon emitter, though no one knows how many tons of carbon China emits each year.

Nov 09 2015
Ghosts of Olympics past

Ghosts of Olympics past

Long after the fanfare, the venues of past Olympics remain.

Nov 09 2015
Myanmar's historic vote

Myanmar's historic vote

Myanmar's ruling party concedes defeat in the country's general election as the opposition led by Aung San Suu Kyi appears on course for a landslide victory.

Nov 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast