Brooklyn's busy seniors

Carolyn Pratt, 63, competes in the backstroke portion of the swimming competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Seniors compete in shuffleboard games during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. The games celebrate Brooklyn seniors over the age of 50 competing in competitive games like bowling, basketball, swimming, board games and track and field. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man stands with his medals after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Seniors rest in between quarters of a basketball game during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Carolyn Pratt, 63, embraces Hyacinth Constance, 62, after competing in a swimming heat during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Emma Moore,60, celebrates her shuffleboard score with with Steve Groce,52, during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Lara Shearn Hill, 63, waits for the next heat during the track and field porting of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thelma Wilson, 90, bowls during the Brooklyn Senior Games in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Swimmers wait to compete in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman is cheered on during the track and field portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Men watch others compete in a basketball game during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Walter Wilson watches the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Emma Moore (R), 60, and Elaine Collins, 81, compete in the shuffle board competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Natalie Pyle looks at her hand during the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A woman with gray dreadlocks waits for the next heat during the track and field porting of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joyce Bolden, 76, walks with her medal after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Ann Bing, 82, celebrates crossing the finish line during the track and field portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Swimmers wait for their medals after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Joyce Bolden, 76, is lifted out of the pool after competing in a swimming heat during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Natalie Pyle fold her hands during the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

