Brooklyn's busy seniors
Carolyn Pratt, 63, competes in the backstroke portion of the swimming competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seniors compete in shuffleboard games during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. The games celebrate Brooklyn seniors over the age of 50 competing in competitive games like bowling, basketball,...more
A man stands with his medals after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Seniors rest in between quarters of a basketball game during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Carolyn Pratt, 63, embraces Hyacinth Constance, 62, after competing in a swimming heat during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emma Moore,60, celebrates her shuffleboard score with with Steve Groce,52, during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Lara Shearn Hill, 63, waits for the next heat during the track and field porting of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Thelma Wilson, 90, bowls during the Brooklyn Senior Games in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Swimmers wait to compete in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman is cheered on during the track and field portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Men watch others compete in a basketball game during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Walter Wilson watches the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Emma Moore (R), 60, and Elaine Collins, 81, compete in the shuffle board competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Natalie Pyle looks at her hand during the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A woman with gray dreadlocks waits for the next heat during the track and field porting of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joyce Bolden, 76, walks with her medal after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Ann Bing, 82, celebrates crossing the finish line during the track and field portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in the Staten Island borough of New York, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Swimmers wait for their medals after competing in the swimming portion of the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Joyce Bolden, 76, is lifted out of the pool after competing in a swimming heat during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Natalie Pyle fold her hands during the Bid Whist card game competition during the Brooklyn Senior Games at the St. Johns Recreation Center in New York, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Next Slideshows
The Pyongyang skyline
Views of futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the North Korean capital.
Pigeons light up New York skies
Thousands of pigeons with tiny LED lights strapped to their legs swoop through the skies of New York as performance art.
Postcards from Trump's Scottish ancestral home
Donald Trump has played up his family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, but his success in the Republican presidential battle...
Messi's biggest fan flees
Five-year-old Murtaza Ahmedi, fan of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has fled his home because his family feared he could be kidnapped after he became an...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.