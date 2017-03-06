Brutal street battle for Mosul
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires at a drone operated by Islamic State militants Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man cries as he carries his daughter while walking from an Islamic State-controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier checks men for explosive belts as they cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi family walks from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul towards Iraqi special forces soldiers during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A woman cries after crossing from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier helps a family carry their child to cross from Islamic State controlled part of Mosul to Iraqi forces controlled part of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs across a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier shot dead an Islamic State suicide bomber in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier reacts after Islamic State militants shot dead another Iraqi special forces soldier during a battle in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers search a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier throws a hand grenade during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers run during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldiers walks through a house destroyed in an airstrike during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier gestures during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers rest inside a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a sniper rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier climbs a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier stands in front of burning cars and houses during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers fire their weapons at Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi special forces soldiers stand next to burnt vehicles during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires a rifle as other soldiers runs across a street during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier searches a house during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier smokes as he takes a break during a battle between Iraqi special forces soldiers and Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi special forces soldier carries a woman injured during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after an airstrike, during the battle against Islamic State militants, at the district of al-Mamoun in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi special forces soldier fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Smoke rises after a mortar shell hits a target during the battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi special forces soldiers run across a street during a clashes in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi security forces inspect a home during a battle with Islamic State's militants in al-Josaq district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkaril
Iraqi Special Operations Forces arrest a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
An Iraqi Special Forces soldier moves through a hole as he searches for Islamic State fighters in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A mother of a boy injured during a battle between Iraqi troops and Islamic State fighters washes his face inside a house before they were rescued by Iraqi special forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
People who are trying to escape from Mosul walk in front of an Islamic State fighter. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi civilian takes cover from snipers during a battle against Islamic State militants, at the entrance to Dawasa in Mosul, Iraq, March 5, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
