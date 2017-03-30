Brutal street battle for Mosul
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of federal police reloads his weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed building near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police moves through a hole at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police fires a weapon at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Federal Police take cover at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members fire their weapons during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Federal police members check their ammunition as they prepare to break into the Old City during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires missiles against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul, Iraq, March 27, 2017. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A tank of Iraqi rapid response forces fires against Islamic State militants at the Bab al-Tob area in Mosul. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces run from clashes during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of Iraqi rapid response forces are pictured during clashes with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
