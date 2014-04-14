Bubba Watson wins Masters
Masters champion Bubba Watson is helped with his traditional green jacket by last year's champion Adam Scott of Australia after the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bubba Watson waves after receiving the traditional green jacket. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bubba Watson celebrates after winning. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson reacts after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bubba Watson hugs caddie Ted Scott after winning. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bubba Watson hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bubba Watson walks on the 15th hole with his caddie Ted Scott. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bubba Watson bites his club after a good tee shot on the 16th hole. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans of British golfer Lee Westwood follow his play during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Matt Kuchar gets his ball from Ricky Earl of Toronto after it landed on his lap on the 18th hole. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Ian Poulter reacts after his tee shot on the second hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy consults with his caddie before hitting from the azaleas on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patrons sleep on the 15th tee during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Canada's Mike Weir crosses Rae's creek on the 13th hole to look at the green before chipping from the fairway. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billly Horschel reacts after making an eagle on the second hole during the second round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Masters champion Adam Scott of Australia celebrates as he finishes play during the final round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bubba Watson acknowledges the gallery after making a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Australia's Adam Scott misses a chip on the 15th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bubba Watson takes his driver out with his caddie Tedd Scott as they prepare to tee off on the third hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
U.S. golfer Lucas Glover hits from the sand on the 18th hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Patrons supporting South Africa's Louis Oosthuzien stand along the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Canada's Mike Weir hits a shot on the first hole during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Australia's Adam Scott walks over a bridge to the 13th hole with caddie Steve Williams during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jordan Spieth watches his shot from the sand trap hit the seventh green during the third round. REUTERS/Jim Young
Adam Scott hits from the rough on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Patrons cross the second fairway behind Mike Weir and his caddie Bill Heim during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The sun lights the flag on the 18th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Scott hits a shot on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Jim Young
Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell hits from the bushes on the 10th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bubba Watson reacts as he misses an eagle putt on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dustin Johnson looks for his ball on the 13th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sweden's Jonas Blixt walks along the 15th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Britain's Lee Westwood reacts to his shot on the second hole during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A scorekeeper peers through a hole in the leaderboard. REUTERS/Mike Segar
South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen looks for his ball in the water on the 15th hole during the second round. REUTERS/Mike Blake
